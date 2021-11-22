Why European banks failed to break the United States





Jamie Dimon was in London last week. Among other priorities, the CEO of JPMorgan was giving a boost to the US banking giant’s latest expansion drive – the rollout of its UK retail banking brand, through an online-only initiative.

JP’s boastful global ambitions contrast sharply with the diminished prospects of many European banks. In recent months, the roll call of lenders across the continent opting out of US operations has grown.

Last week it emerged that French BNP was looking to sell San Francisco-based Bank of the West. A year ago, the Spanish BBVA sold its American unit to PNC. Over the summer, HSBC sold most of its US operations to Citizens.

Citizens himself was part of RBS (now NatWest) for almost 30 years until the British group’s collapse and rescue forced a sell-off six years ago.

Independence from a foreign owner, especially a weak one, turned out to be a liberating experience. Listed on the stock exchange, Citizens, under the leadership of Bruce Van Saun (former financial director of RBS), has been able to attract quality bankers who would not have considered working for a subsidiary of a British group.

Part of it is rewards. Stock-based compensation is based on a more direct influence on the company’s fortunes. There is no risk of losing the capital allocation from the headquarters in London or Edinburgh.

At the same time, Citizens has embarked on targeted expansion – in commercial banking, mergers and acquisitions, and core investment banking. Overall, this translated to a tangible common stock return – a benchmark of profitability – of almost 14 percent at last count, more than double the count when it was created from RBS and not far from JPMorgan’s 18 percent. hundred.

The fortunes of European-owned American operations have been less inspiring. Many foreign banks have been drawn to the size of the US market and the margins that tend to be larger than at home, not to mention an economy that has been looking better for years.

But none have been able to claim the scale needed to build a credible business to compete with domestic players like JPMorgan or Bank of America. The advent of fintechs has added to the competitive challenge. The costs of regulatory compliance – much higher after 2008 – turned out to be disproportionate for small groups.

The net result? European banks have underperformed, attracting second-tier staff, second-rate clients and what a former bank boss calls a “serious negative selection issue” on strategy.

For a European lender, this is almost part of the strategy. Santander’s subprime auto loan business, Scusa, has grown significantly in recent years, attracting customers rejected by traditional banks. A further boost came from cash flow distributed under the U.S. Covid-19 relief program, which prompted millions of families to invest in items, including cars.

The US operation of Santander quietly overtook Spain, Brazil and the United Kingdom to become the main contributor to the group’s profits: it generated 2.8 billion euros in profit before tax out of a total of 11, 4 billion euros in the first nine months of the year. As it stands, the Spanish group appears to be a significant exception to the larger European fail-and-pull trend, with plans instead to grow further.

Some rivals argue that problems are brewing. At the height of a debt cycle, there is a danger that defaults, especially among subprime borrowers, will explode. The 2007-2008 subprime crisis showed the potential dangers in this area. Last year, the group was forced to strike a $ 550 million deal with U.S. officials after being accused of aggressive lending practices, although current management points to reformed practices.

Another criticism of the US Santander operation is that it includes a mix of units: in addition to the subprime consumer lender and an investment bank, it has a wealth manager in Miami and a bank. low-profit retail in Boston. Synergies should however be strengthened in the coming months: a buyout plan for the 20% listed minority of the consumer lender will allow deposits to be recycled freely to support the car loan business. Ana Botín, the executive president of Santander, started her career as a banker at JPMorgan. Whether, in the long run, it can really thwart the American ignominy model of European banks and somewhat mimic Jamie Dimon’s success, is an open question.

[email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/788b418f-4a85-411d-8645-503d226f4e01 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]y.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos