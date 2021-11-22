United States must accept reality and lift sanctions: Iranian negotiator | Nuclear energy news





Tehran, Iran The United States must accept the reality and agree to lift its sanctions against Iran during next week’s nuclear negotiations in Vienna, according to Tehran’s chief negotiator.

Representatives of Iran and other signatories to its 2015 nuclear deal will be in Austria from November 29 to try to reinstate the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which the United States abandoned in 2018.

Iran, China, Russia, the UK, France and Germany will resume six rounds of talks interrupted in June to allow new Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi to form his administration.

As before, the United States will participate indirectly in the negotiations which, if successful, will see the lifting of severe American sanctions against Iran and return Iran to full compliance with the terms of the agreement.

Iran has previously said it is ready for a good deal in Vienna, but the United States must accept responsibility for reversing the JCPOA, lift all sanctions imposed since 2018 at a time and guarantee that it does not leave. plus the agreement.

But the United States has said it is ready to lift sanctions inconsistent with the deal, signaling that it wants to retain some of the human rights and terrorism sanctions imposed over the past three years. He also said the time to reach an agreement was running out as Iran’s nuclear program continued to advance.

The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, is expected to meet Iran’s new foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, in Tehran for the first time on Tuesday.

Grossi is expected to discuss IAEA surveillance in Iran, which has been restricted as part of the country’s response to the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal, and in response to the assassination of a nuclear scientist from high level and several attacks on nuclear sites. Iran blamed the attacks on Israel.

What follows is a question-and-answer session with Ali Bagheri Kani, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister, who will lead the Iranian negotiating team in the Austrian capital. In written responses to Al Jazeera, he discusses Iran’s position in talks on sanctions and nuclear advances, the region, and what it expects from European signatories.

Al Jazeera: It seems that Iran and the United States took conflicting positions ahead of the Vienna talks, especially in terms of the scope and means of lifting the sanctions. Considering the current situation, what is your assessment of the possibility of reaching a good deal?

Ali Bagheri Kani: It is widely accepted that the United States, by withdrawing from the JCPOA, has blatantly violated the agreement and blatantly violated UNSCR 2231.

However, Iran, having overcome the so-called maximum pressure campaign, is sitting at the negotiating table with preparation, capacity and full commitment to the 2015 accord. That is why the Americans, everything by resorting to deception, attempt to exploit the political and media environment in their favor. But this is not to their advantage. They must accept reality and respect all their commitments.

Al Jazeera: You recently said that we were not having nuclear negotiations in Vienna since the terms of the JCPOA were previously agreed. Does this mean Iran can retrace its steps to advance its nuclear program and limit IAEA inspections without the need for talks? What will happen to a working group formed during previous negotiations in Vienna to discuss nuclear issues?

Bagheri: Iran is legitimately continuing its nuclear activities within the framework stipulated in paragraphs 26 and 36 of the JCPOA, the reason for which was fully explained in the text of the nuclear agreement. As long as the violating and non-conforming party does not demonstrate, in practice, its commitment to the JCPOA, there is no reason why Iran should give up its rights guaranteed by the agreement. Everything is clear and there is nothing ambiguous about the nuclear deal to be negotiated.

The US and the EU need to show that they have the political will to implement what they agreed to do in 2015. They need to overcome domestic considerations to resolve this issue.

Al Jazeera: Iran has repeatedly stressed that it will not discuss its missile program or regional influence during the Vienna talks. If an agreement is reached in Vienna, will Iran be willing to discuss these issues afterwards?

Bagheri: The countries of the region are the ones who have to make decisions about the problems of the region. Any interference from outside the region will not benefit any party. The experience of foreign intervention from outside the region in Iraq and Afghanistan indicates that murder, genocide, destruction of infrastructure, spread of terrorism as well as culture and drug trafficking have been the main results of intervention and manipulation by foreign powers in the past. two decades. It is their presence and interference that prevent constructive dialogue.

Al Jazeera: If the talks in Vienna don’t work, what are Iran’s alternative plans to counter sanctions and deal with Western powers? How do you think this will affect the future of the region?

Bagheri: Dependence on national capacities and capabilities has been the key to Iran’s success over the past four decades. Experience has shown that self-reliance would prove to be more productive and fruitful than anything else in the sophisticated process of political, economic and even security and military developments. We have come a long way and we are a patient people.

Al Jazeera: What will Iran expect from European powers in the Vienna talks? Are they expected to also give guarantees regarding their full future engagement?

Bagheri: The Europeans must show their support for the JCPOA by deeds and not by words, and put an end to the disrespect and bankrupt policy of maximum pressure. Many Iranians wonder why the Europeans are at the negotiating table if they cannot make decisions independently of Washington.

