Republicans have a fundraising advantage in the battle for control of the US Congress





Republican lawmakers are set to end the year with more money on hand than their Democratic counterparts, highlighting the battle Joe Biden’s party faces to retain control of Congress in the midterm elections of next year.

Documents filed by the Federal Election Commission over the weekend show the National Republican Senate Committee, which works to elect Republicans to the upper house of Congress, had nearly $ 30 million in cash at the end of the month. October, nearly double the $ 15.9 million from the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee. in the bank.

The Congressional Republican National Committee, which focuses on electing Republicans to the House of Representatives, had roughly the same amount – $ 68 million – in cash at the end of last month, compared to its Democratic counterpart , the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

The president’s party holds the House and Senate by very slim majorities. Democratic leaders have expressed concern in recent months about their prospects at the polls as Biden’s approval ratings continue to decline and following an electoral backlash in state and local elections earlier this month. Republican Glenn Youngkin won the governor’s race in Virginia, a state Biden took last year by more than 10 points.

Cook’s non-partisan political report this week changed its scores for three key Senate races – in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada – from “lean Democrat” to “launch,” highlighting the challenges Democratic lawmakers face in their renewal offers. elections next fall.

You see a snapshot of an interactive chart. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

The FEC revelations also highlight the Republicans’ ability to turn the tide after a start to the year marred by the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Crowds of supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol and disrupted Biden Electoral College’s certification of victory in a riot that left at least five people dead.

In response, dozens of larger U.S. companies have said they will cut or suspend donations from their political action committees to Republicans who oppose certification of election results, raising concerns among GOP ranks over how the party would compete in terms of money raised.

But the latest documents show how, after racking up employee contributions over the past few months, U.S. companies have largely started giving back to GOP committees and candidates, bolstering Republicans’ coffers as they approach their midterms. next year. The NRSC is led by Rick Scott, Republican Senator from Florida, who was one of eight GOP Senators who opposed certification.

You see a snapshot of an interactive chart. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Financial Times analysis of 64 corporate policy action committees and corporate lobby groups that issued statements about reassessing their giving policies in the aftermath of January 6 shows 10 large companies donated 212,500 $ to Congressional Republican Party committees during the three months leading up to the end of October. . Eight corporate PACs donated $ 157,500 to Congressional Democratic committees during the three-month period.

Thirty-eight corporate political fundraising branches donated $ 386,500 to GOP leaders on Capitol Hill, directly or through affiliate committees, during the same period.

FT’s analysis found that at least 22 companies have made the maximum donation to the party’s four national committees – the NRSC, NRCC, DSCC and DCCC – since the start of the calendar year. These companies include: Google Parent Alphabet, Altria, American Airlines, AT&T, Boeing, Comcast, CVS Health, Delta, Eli Lilly, FedEx, Ford, Genentech, Lockheed Martin, Pfizer, PG&E, PwC, Raytheon, T-Mobile, United Airlines, UnitedHealth Group, Walmart and Wells Fargo.

Federal election laws limit the amount PACs can donate to national party committees per year to $ 15,000. PACs cannot give more than $ 5,000 to specific candidates per election.

Corporate PACs for four companies – parcel delivery company FedEx, pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, cable company Comcast, and biotech group Genentech – made the most legal contributions to Democratic Party committees earlier in the year. year, before doing the same for Republican committees later in the year, the FT analysis showed.

