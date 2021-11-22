British Championship at Barbican in York: Professional Snooker Betting Tips





Sporting Life contributors including Neal Foulds and Richard Mann offer the best bets on British Championships in a variety of markets.

Boy Jack Ready To Be A Man

Neil Falls

One of the really anticipated players in York is Jack Lisowski. He’s always a good looking player and he can be really dangerous if he suddenly gets to form.

Obviously, Lisowski has had a bad season so far, but I’d like to join him because this is one of the most talented players in the game and I’ve seen him get too close to claiming that obscure number one title last. . season. In fact, Lisowski played three finals last season, and he would have turned one of those chances if he hadn’t kept on bumping into good friend Judd Trump, a good friend that sometimes gets really out of hand.

Lisowski also made the last eight of this event. He can be frustrating at times, but his natural ability and aggressive game will always be a force to consider when he plays well.

He hasn’t been playing really well in the last few weeks, but he won’t be quiet for too long and he’s still been able to enjoy it as he’s seen a much more mature character over the last 12 months and celebrated his 30th birthday in the summer. Good time before Christmas.

There are several big tournaments coming up, where Lisowski’s success in the past and kicking off the season is better than the campaign’s first triple crown event. I really like the look of his draw at York. You should at least give him a chance to find his feet, and if you can find confidence in the early rounds and make some builds, don’t rule out deep runs. Momentum.

Zhou Yulong wins first quarter

James Cooper

There are very few betting opportunities on the British Championship at this stage, this time offering an ongoing champion of champions, but one or two companies have put a price on the market ‘to win each quarter’. A shade of value in the upper section of the ZHOU YUELONG shape.

A single spot gap in the top 16 and a failure to negotiate the final qualifiers for the World Championship ended last season disappointingly for Yuelong, but he started the campaign well and lost after advancing to the British Open quarterfinals. 4-3 Elliot Slesser. Another deep run at the British Championship is no doubt as Yuelong has solidified a positive start to his German and European Masters qualifications in recent weeks.

A devastating break builder in his game, Yuelong has a primal ability to reach the top ten player ranks and has polished himself very well after a 9-0 win over Neil Robertson in the European Masters Final in 2020. . The outstanding Australian is again a major barrier to success in York and may have one or two battle scars given Robertson who frustrated Yuelong in the semifinals of this event a year ago. This is a slightly lower price than the currently offered price to successfully negotiate this section.

Even passing Yuelongs ‘worst case scenario’ by Chen Zifan, Mark Davis, Anthony McGill, Robertson and Mark Williams is a shade under 16/1 priced up to 100% based on my pre-tournament player rating and his actual price with me . This quarter’s rand was 0.09 or 10/1, with Yuelong third behind jolly Robertson at 6/5 (0.45). So the 14/1 that comes with the Sporting Index looks very attractive.

Will the card boil over in the second quarter?

Richard Mann

The bets on the draw 2/4 will be dominated by Ronnie O’Sullivan and Kyren Wilson. This makes sense, but there are a lot of risky operators in the draw section. A major event like this.

Stuart Bingham needs a British Championship win in full tribute to his triple crown title following his 2015 World Championship win and 2020 Masters success. And then there’s Ali Carter, a two-time Crucible runner-up and once a Masters runner-up. Both can still punch, even if they aren’t that hard these days.

Current Masters Champion Yan Bingtao is a solid alternative to O’Sullivan and Wilson, who reached the semifinals here two years ago, with Mark King making his most recent debut at the English Open and Gary Wilson deep at the start of the season at the British Open.

Clearly this quarter has the potential to be more competitive than the bets suggest, and I wouldn’t be surprised if NOPPON SAENGKHAM and LIAM HIGHFIELD are fully simmering here, well worth winning the section 50/1. and 80/1, respectively.

Saengkham is a far better player than recent results suggest and took Mark Selby into a decisive frame at Crucible two years ago and most recently defeated John Higgins, Jak Jones and Si Jiahui to earn German and European Masters status. .

He may be just trying to get some form in and he certainly has the ability to take advantage of enough draws if he produces some sort of snooker that saw him beat Jackson Page and Anthony McGill in York in 2019.

Highfield is another player who wouldn’t be intimidated by a first encounter with the similarly free-spirited Jamie Wilson. Things get harder after that, but I’m sure this heavy scorer can mix with the best as he gains more experience.

The inexperience may have paid off when he met Judd Trump on Crucible last season. But we got a glimpse of his rich talent in that match, and his recent win over Jack Lisowski was another timely reminder.

The British Championship made the household name of 2015 semi-finalist David Grace famous, and perhaps this year’s tournament could provide another huge murder story to remember.

Don’t throw away deadly dings

ben collie

DING JUNHUI has endured particularly difficult years since winning this title for the third time in 2019, but now may be the time to support him at a big price and he supports his fourth-quarter win.

The Chinese star suffered more than many of her peers during the pandemic, and was forced to spend 10 months without a wife and children. No wonder he’s struggled to get back to the level he’s reached here over the centuries before defeating Ronnie O’Sullivan and compatriot Yan Bingtao to achieve a final 10-6 victory over Stephen Maguire over the centuries.

Ding has been with his family for five months since the World Championships and will be joining Sheffield soon. Then we have the right to expect improvements in his game and he’s not far away. Ding had no shame in losing to Mark Davis 5-4 in the German Masters qualifier, losing to climactic John Higgins at the English Open, or in close quarters in the Champions of Champions.

That loss will help him a bit and I like his draw. Higgins are in the same quarter, but a tricky second round is coming up and Bolton’s poor Mark Selby may have to beat Hossein Vafaei if they defeat the dangerous Ross Muir. Ding could easily hand over Zhang Anda and Sam Craigie could give him a game in round two, but the longer format would require a three-time champ to do business.

Ultimately, we see where Higgins and Selby make up a large chunk of the market and where there are shape concerns for one of them and Jack Lisowski. As Bolton hinted, Ding isn’t as far from Higgins as odds suggest, and it looks like it’s worth the backing to find one of the sudden rises in the form we’ve seen before in the tournament that was kind to him.

You can also bookmark it for a third.

