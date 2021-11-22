First live webcam installed at the eagle’s nest of a steel mill at the US Steel Irvin plant in West Mifflin





Visitors to the US Steel Irvin factory in West Mifflin may be where eagles fly. They rise above the factory yard along the Monongahela River, stopping near other factories in the Mon Valley Works.

But soon, anyone with access to the Internet will be able to observe the once endangered raptors that reside on the grounds of the Irvin factory.

In December, a webcam focused on the bald eagle nest will go online, the third in the state. The Pennsylvania Game Commission recently granted US Steel a special license to install and operate the webcam. He joins the camera showing life in the Pittsburgh Hays Eagle’s Nest, just upstream of the Monongahela River, and a nest near Codorus State Park in Hanover, east of Gettysburg.

The live stream will be broadcast by PixCams.

The eagles of the Irvin factory took up residence almost three years ago. They built a massive nest in a sycamore tree, finding a quiet, remote site about 100 yards from the mile-long steel finishing plant.

The pair are the only known bald eagles to nest on the grounds of a steel mill in the state, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Bird experts are not aware of any other eagles in the country roosting in a steel mill.

“It is an honor and a privilege that they have made US Steel’s Irvin Works home,” said Don German, plant manager.

Steelworkers often see birds fishing near the plant’s pumping station, according to Robert Bevan, a steelworker who photographs them and the eagles at Hays’ Nest. He has documented bird nesting over the past two years with one young raised in 2020 and two young in 2021.

The birds make a good living there by catching an abundance of fish, he said.

The charismatic birds with the telltale white head and tail and dark chocolate colored bodies are often seen perched in the south courtyard of the mill. The eagles seem oblivious to the creaking noise of the factory’s local railroad and the rattling and clacking of workers moving slabs of steel destined for the Irvin hot rolling mill to convert them to coils of steel.

Last summer, a pair of juvenile eagles were seen testing their flying skills trying to lock the talons in the south yard.

A carpenter at the factory, Dave “Breeze” Hvozdik, was waterskiing with friends during the summer and stopped the boat in hopes of showing the eagles to his friends, but the steel mill’s nest was empty. .

“When we got ready to leave, I turned around and saw an eagle coming 3 feet out of the water hovering right over us,” Breeze said. “He came right over the boat and landed in the nest. It was a beautiful experience to see. They are pretty impressive birds, they really are.

When German walks on the mill floor, workers often ask about eagles. “Everyone loves them,” he said. “We wanted to see if we could do our part to share these beautiful creatures with the community.”

And what a sight it will be, promises Bill Powers, owner of PixCams of Murrysville.

“US Steel provided us with electricity and the Internet so that we could broadcast at a much higher resolution, almost eight times the resolution of Hays’s Nest,” he said.

The tilt and zoom camera will allow PixCams operators to zoom in for close-ups and long-distance shots of birds hunting along the river.

“US Steel lets Pittsburgh see another eagle’s nest just six miles from the Hays Nest,” Powers said. “People will love this, especially eagle fans.”

PixCams operates nature webcams at Hays and 28 other sites. He set up the camera earlier this month with the help of Rob Kruljac of Arborel Tree Service, an acrobatic arborist who easily climbs tall trees.

Symbolically, the bald eagle is a suitable resident of the American steel mill that uses only materials of American origin that are mined, melted and made into steel, noted Amanda Malkowski, a spokesperson for the company.

The once endangered bald eagle and steel industry both fought for survival and now share the same territory for the first time. The eagle has been extinct from Mon Valley for at least 150 years and returned ten years ago with Hays’ nest. US Steel My Valley Works is currently celebrating its 120th anniversary.

“It’s pretty impressive to see a nest in this well-developed and historically not-so-great place,” said Sean Murphy, state ornithologist for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, who grew up in Pleasant Hills and spent time along. of the Monongahela River.

“The birds are doing well,” he said. “They tolerated the environmental disturbances of the mill and the railway tracks and went about their business.”

Murphy expects the eagle population to continue to increase in the area. “In the future, we won’t be so surprised to see birds appear in an industrial site. “

Mary Ann Thomas is a writer for Tribune-Review. You can contact Mary at 724-226-4691, [email protected] or via Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://triblive.com/local/first-live-webcam-installed-at-steel-mill-eagle-nest-at-u-s-steel-irvin-plant-in-west-mifflin/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

