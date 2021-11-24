Shaun Murphy complains about amateur competing at the UK Open after losing to Si Jahui. snooker news





Shaun Murphy said after finishing the UK Open that his winner Si Jiahu should not be participating in the tournament because he is an amateur. okay”

Shawn Murphy was unhappy after being sent off at the UK Open.

Shaun Murphy says amateurs should not be allowed to compete in professional snooker tournaments after losing to 19-year-old Si Jiahui in the first round of the British Championship.

The 38-year-old British champion and runner-up at this year’s World Championships, the 39-year-old British champion, came back 5-1 and tied the game, but the Chinese amateurs couldn’t decide the match.

After winning more than £4 million in prize money in his career, Murphy vented his frustrations after losing at York on Tuesday.

“I may sound like a mean old man, but that young man shouldn’t be in a tournament,” Murphy, known as a magician, told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“It’s unfair, it’s not right… I don’t know why we, as a sport, allow amateurs to participate in professional tournaments. This is our livelihood. This is our livelihood. We are self-employed, not contracted sportsmen. We are the team I don’t run for it.”

Si Jiahui took the lead in the competition.

After being eliminated from the main tour at the end of last season, Si, who played as an amateur, will face 49-year-old veteran Dominic Dale in the second round.

“The other 127 runners and jockeys in the tournament are also their livelihood,” Murphy added.

“He played like a man who didn’t care about the world, because he didn’t care about the world. I didn’t pick him when he was young. He deserved his victory.

“This is how you make food and make money. Since I turned pro at 15, I got the right to call myself a professional snooker player. He didn’t do that.”

Murphy later said on Instagram that he played with a serious injury.

Murphy lost 6-5.

The World Snooker Tour issued a strong response, claiming that it was “very opposed” to Murphy’s allegations and that the opportunity for young amateurs to compete on the biggest stage formed a “significant part” of their development.

The organization said in a statement: “Si Jahui is one of the leading players in the 2021 Q-School rankings, taking a place in the ranking tournament this season.

“He can have the status of an amateur, but he deserves his place in our competitions based on his results.

“Amateurs play by the same rules as the pros, and depending on the outcome, they can win prizes and a spot on the World Snooker Tour.

“Many elite amateur players like Shijahui train and compete full-time to get guaranteed tour locations.

“Giving the best amateur players opportunities is important for our growth as a sport and Shaun has benefited from the early days as a player.

“Over the past decade, we have come a very long way as a global sport, in part thanks to the structures we have built up at the professional and grassroots levels globally.

“For the best young players, the opportunity to compete on the big stage is an important part of their development and the development of the sport as a whole.

“We respect Shawn’s opinion, but in this case, we strongly disagree with him.”

For those on the go, we’ll cover snooker and billiards season on our website skysports.com/more-sports, our app for mobile devices or via our Twitter account @skysportspool for the latest news and reports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/snooker/news/12243/12477373/shaun-murphy-unhappy-about-amateurs-competing-in-uk-open-after-defeat-to-si-jiahui The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos