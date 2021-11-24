Afterpay unveils BNPL subscription offer for US customers – TechCrunch





The “Buy Now, Pay Later” company said on Wednesday it was targeting the $ 1.5 trillion global subscription payments market by offering its US customers installment payments for subscriptions, such as subscriptions to a gym, entertainment subscriptions and online services.

The service will launch in the United States and Australia in early 2022 and will be free for customers who pay on time. IPSY, BoxyCharm, Savage X Fenty, and Fabletics are among the initial list of merchants that will offer the feature. The company plans to expand the functionality in stores and other regions later, including Canada, New Zealand, the UK and Europe.

In addition to paying for subscriptions in installments, Afterpay also allows its offer to be used on pre-ordered items, where users can pay in four installments over time after the item ships. Another upcoming feature will allow merchants to accept deposits on personalized items.

“By offering customers the option to pay for subscriptions with Afterpay, we are not only giving consumers the option to pay higher monthly fees, but we are also helping our merchant partners capture a larger consumer base through this hands-on experience. , Zahir said. Khoja, general manager of North America for Afterpay, in a written statement.

Klarna, Afterpays competitor in the BNPL space, also announced this week to its American customers that it is offering its Pay Now option.

Meanwhile, in August, Square announced it was buying Afterpay in an all-stock deal valued at $ 29 billion. Afterpay has also been on a roll with feature debuts recently, launching both Afterpay Ads, a suite of advertising products that allow brands to engage with buyers within the ecosystem, and the analytics tool. from Afterpay IQ merchants in August.

Afterpay works with 100,000 retailers and has approximately 10.5 million active customers in North America as of June 30, up from 5.6 million the previous year. North America is the company’s largest region in terms of underlying sales, which grew 145% year-over-year or $ 4 billion in fiscal 2020 to $ 9.8 billion in fiscal 2021, according to the company.

