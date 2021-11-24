US blocks companies backing Chinese military’s quantum computing efforts





The United States is taking further steps to prevent the Chinese military from claiming dominance in quantum computing. The Commerce Department has added eight tech producers to its list of entities to prevent them from supporting the Chinese military’s quantum computing efforts. Officials fear the entities could power “emerging” US technology that could help break encryption, produce “unbreakable” encryption, and develop anti-stealth or anti-submarine systems.

The list focuses on a mix of companies and researchers, including QuantumCTek and the Hefei National Laboratory for Physical Sciences at Microscale. The United States has also added three subsidiaries of Corad Technology Limited, a Chinese company to the list since 2019, although it was not clear that quantum computing was involved, it has also been accused of supporting military programs. and space companies from Iran as well as North Korea’s “shell companies”. . “

The larger entity list update included 27 organizations and individuals, including 13 in Pakistan accused of supporting the country’s “unprotected” nuclear or ballistic programs.

This is unlikely to end China’s military uses of quantum computing, when the country may need to research and develop much of the technology in-house. The expanded blocklist, however, could slow things down by limiting China’s access to U.S. processors and other equipment that could accelerate development. See this as a stumbling block that gives the United States a better chance to take or maintain the lead.

