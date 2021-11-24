The UK Sole Representative Visa is a great help for Indians looking to start a business in the UK.





The UK small business sector is booming. At the beginning of 2020, there were 5.9 million small businesses, an increase of 1.9% compared to the previous year. They are the lifeblood of the UK economy and account for 50% of the total revenue generated by UK businesses and 44% of the country’s workforce.

Many of these companies have recorded record investments during the pandemic. Those looking to expand to the UK may note that investment in UK small businesses rose 9% last year to 8.8 billion. This trend continued during the first three months of 2021, raising an additional 4.5 billion. Technology-focused companies have thrived especially well. The funds raised by investors looking to fund new ventures during the pandemic provide a fertile foundation for overseas companies looking for opportunities.

In fact, according to a recent analysis by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the UK ranks first in the world as a target country for foreign direct investment (FDI), and the total inflow of FDI inventory has risen from $2.1 trillion in 2019 to $2.1 trillion. increased to $2.2 trillion by 2020. This is the second highest figure in the world after the United States. There were 1,538 foreign investment projects in fiscal 2020/2021, and India is the UK’s second-largest investor after the US.

The close historical and cultural links between the UK and India have created the perfect conditions for India-based companies looking to expand into the welcoming UK market. And since Britain left the European Union, the opportunities have increased considerably. In effect, this means Indian companies can now compete to penetrate the UK market on a level playing field. Previously, European workers and businesses had inherent advantages.

New visa and immigration rules also make it easier for senior workers at Indian companies to come to the UK to set up satellite offices and subsidiaries. The UK Sole Representative Visa allows senior employees of overseas companies to come to the UK to establish and operate a UK branch or wholly-owned subsidiary of a parent company. This visa is the perfect vehicle for India-based business owners who are interested in entering new markets and taking advantage of the favorable environment for small and medium-sized businesses in the UK. It can also open the gateway to full British citizenship.

To apply as Sole Representative, the applicant must be hired and employed outside the UK by an active trading entity that has and will continue to have headquarters and principal places of business outside the UK. Successful applicants must have the skills, experience and knowledge to fill a role and hold senior positions within the business without owning or controlling the majority. They must be able to demonstrate that they have full authority to make decisions on behalf of the parent company.

The Sole Representative visa can also be used by newspaper, news agency or broadcast staff who are sent to the UK on long-term missions.

As there are several qualifications required for a successful Sole Representative visa application, it is always recommended that businesses turn to the services of professional and experienced immigration law experts to save time and money, as Kunal Agrawal, Director of Lippi Systems Ltd did. Lippi Systems Ltd was founded in 1993 in India. The company is a professional print and digital engraving company and is currently listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

In the UK, 122,512 work-related visas were issued by the end of March 2021, down 37% from the previous year. These declines were a result of the pandemic and travel restrictions, and we expect demand to grow significantly throughout 2021 and 2022.

