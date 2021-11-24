The United States will increase its current natural gas capacity by 6% by 2025, but why?





Between 2022 and 2025, 27.3 gigawatts (GW) of new natural gas capacity is expected to be commissioned in the United States, increasing its existing capacity by 489.1 GW in August 2021, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). the United States. Here is where it is heading.

Boost to natural gas in the United States

Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania together account for 43% of the natural gas capacity expected to be commissioned between 2022 and 2025. These states have fossil fuel pipeline access to the Marcellus shale areas. and Utica from the Appalachian region which spread across Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

According to the US Department of Energy, a shale gas area is:

A collection of discovered, undiscovered, or possible natural gas accumulations that exhibit similar geological characteristics. Shale deposits are located in basins, which are large-scale geological depressions, often hundreds of kilometers in diameter, which can also contain other oil and gas resources.

Of these four states that mine the Appalachian shale deposits, Illinois has the most natural gas production capacity additions (3.8 GW), followed by Michigan (3.2 GW), Ohio (2.9 GW) and Pennsylvania (1.9 GW).

Florida also plans to commission 3.2 GW of capacity between 2022 and 2025. It ships fossil fuel from out of state:

Five new natural gas power plants are scheduled to start commercial operations in Florida between 2022 and 2025: three plants are currently under construction and two plants are not yet under construction but are expected to be completed by 2024.

Meanwhile, more natural gas is produced in Texas than in any other state. The EIA writes:

Most of its natural gas production comes from the Haynesville and Eagle Ford formations and several shale formations in the Permian Basin. As of August, 70.7 GW of natural gas-fired capacity was currently operating in Texas, with an additional 2.8 GW expected to come on stream between 2022 and 2025.

Electek’s point of view

We know that drilling for polluting fossil fuel is escalating due to rising prices and resurgent demand, but that ultimately doesn’t make sense in the long run.

Methane is the main component of natural gas and, as of November 4, more than 100 countries had pledged to reduce their methane emissions by at least 30% by 2030 at COP26.

This especially doesn’t make sense in Illinois, which just passed the historic Climate and Equitable Jobs Act in September. This law requires all state fossil fuel plants to be closed by 2045. So why does Illinois still plan to add 3.8 GW in the next three years? Why not abandon that and focus on renewables, which cost less for consumers?

Additionally, Florida Power & Light intends to raise an additional $ 810 million from customers in 2022 due to higher than expected natural gas costs. It’s not only bad for the environment, it’s not a smart business, either.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Read more: Illinois to shut down all fossil fuel plants by 2045 and invest $ 580 million annually in renewable energy

