



Heidi Legg, a senior fellow at the Harvard Institute for Quantitative Social Science’s Future of Media Project, argues that the UK is turning into a media innovation hotspot. She urges the American media industry to stand up and pay attention.

California’s Silicon Valley gave birth to the tech industry. Cambridge Kendall Square in Massachusetts ushered in the age of biotechnology. And after 25 years of decline in the news industry, buds of hope are sprouting across the pond.

Once home to the newspaper barons of Fleet Street at the dawn of the Industrial Revolution, Britain seems to want to regain its media crown.

Dirty entrepreneurs are shaping the future of British independent media, and they come from British media innovators.

Sir Thompson and Sir Beaverbrook were each born into ordinary Canadian families in the late 1800s. They were hungry for ambition.

Unlike William Randolph Hearst and Joseph Pulitzer, who inherited the household and newspaper, Thompson, the son of a barber, began selling radios in northern Ontario. Born into a Presbyterian pastoral family in the interior of New Brunswick, Bieberbrook launched his first newspaper at the age of 13 and became a millionaire at the age of 30.

Today, from the Scottish wastelands to the white cliffs of Dover, that same spirit is on its way. Small startups with big ideas are emerging.

Axate facilitates digital payments for casual newsreaders. Bubblr connects news readers with small businesses looking to fund local news, disrupting the way users, publishers, and businesses digitally exchange value and currency.

There’s some sort of prison on everything here compared to the platform issue.

We also see veteran UK news players buying large newspaper chains and investing in newsrooms for their own data advertising strategies. This is not happening in the US.

Last year, David Montgomery acquired Scotsman and dozens of other local and regional newspapers from the former Johnston Press stall for 10.2m to rebuild local news in the digital age.

Even niche titles are bubbling. Future Media recently agreed to acquire Dennis Publishing, owner of The Week magazine, for $300m and is currently in a five-year acquisition that holds more than 160 titles.

The only American player following a Future-like model is Red Ventures, owner of CNET, Gamespot, Points Guy, and other titles.

With the end of third-party tracking, niche publications are effective at moving to first-party content for monetization. Publishers provide publishers with new revenue streams. Publishers can now sell to advertisers the preferential data that Facebook and Google have long had about each of us.

News movement is also a problem.

The two-year-old tortoise is breaking through the floods at the age of 80 a year and is caring for the slow news to provide intelligent summaries in just a few stories. Pointer reported 85,000 paid subscribers in March.

Meanwhile, former WSJ and Dow Jones Chairman Will Lewis has moved home to start a news campaign to fight misinformation and deliver credible information to the public on social media.

The entrepreneurial energy of the British press is evident.

UK media has reached the global English-speaking market and requires an international subscription.

According to Press Gazette, the BBC has the largest digital traffic of English-language news sites in the world with 1.1 billion website visits in September 2021. Entrepreneurs see this as a market opportunity.

No paid independent news media in the UK has yet surpassed 1 million subscribers. infancy.

In contrast, the US has focused on seeding nonprofits over the past five years with 240 emerging nonprofit news startups (and counting) funded by Google, Facebook and philanthropists (often philanthropists who make money in the tech sector). .

These non-profits are often narrow bit focused and sometimes politically linked. result? U.S. media startups that seek profit over politics often fail to leapfrog because every venture capitalist wants a unicorn and the rest of the market favors charities.

Commercial journalism funds are left to self-funding billionaires like Jeff Bezos (Washington Post) or Linda and John Henry (Boston Globe). These are our favorite models, but we need more.

Of course, the New York Times is innovating with 8 million paid subscribers, and Jeff Bezos is transforming the tech backbone of news with the Washington Posts Zeus advertising platform to compete with Google and Facebook.

But Britain is calling.

The NYT is now strengthening its UK presence, including a burgeoning London Newsroom with 1 million international subscribers and 70 editorial staff, and rivals its current small UK national title. The Washington Post is also under construction in London.

Multi-million dollar donation rounds from Google and Facebook for nonprofit news and disinformation research are dominating the United States. However, these are temporary measures.

Independent media need a self-sufficient revenue model. Vibrant independent media has the best opportunity to push out platforms and deter misinformation.

In the US, there seems to be little desire to invest in political media startups allergic to partisan grudges. This is a mistake.

Axate founder Dominic Young, a former veteran of News Corp, said: We believe that the consumer media market can play a big role in reducing misinformation and misinformation.

The simple act of choosing to pay a known entity for content can unarmorize algorithms and pseudonymous accounts.

I’ve always thought Axate could help accelerate the evolution of the media market. One of them is the natural pressure to oppose the perverse incentives that make misinformation so prominent right now.

The news industry quarterback is working hard to regulate the platform, with UK regulators introducing an online safety bill that challenges Section 230 this year. The bill would impose so-called cautionary obligations on users of platforms such as Google and Facebook. According to Politico, it has the power to impose large fines if it fails.

Meanwhile, in the United States, we are waiting breathlessly to see if the Biden administration has the courage to curb Big Tech to spawn news innovation.

Look across the pond, USA. It’s time for US investors and their conquering platforms to invest in media companies. Regulators don’t move fast enough. So innovation is the fastest way to mitigate misinformation.

HeidiLeggis is a senior fellow on the Future Project of the Media Project at the Harvard Institute for Quantitative Social Sciences. She has written extensively for news media.

