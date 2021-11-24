UK Weather: Snow forecast for parts of UK as Arctic eruption cools below freezing | UK News





Snow is expected in parts of the UK as more icy air blows from the Arctic.

The Bureau of Meteorology said temperatures could drop below freezing overnight in London and parts of the southeast, and strong winds could disrupt travel on weekends.

The weather forecast said there is a “long term” chance of snow in Scotland, northern England and some highlands in Wales over the weekend.

A yellow weather warning is in effect for parts of Scotland and across Northern Ireland on Friday and extends to the rest of the UK on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Meteorological Agency said: “Wind advisories are in place for Scotland and Northern Ireland from Friday with unstable weather continuing over the next several days.

“This will extend across the UK except London and the southeast on Saturday and strong winds are expected.

“Snow signals are increasing at higher altitudes, and indications show that areas above 200m in Scotland are most likely starting Friday.

“There may be temporary spells in other parts of Northern England and Wales, such as Pennines and Snowdonia, but I don’t think these will be heavy enough to settle in.”

He said “no sign” of snow in the lower parts of England and Wales, but “absolutely not”.

Can you feel the temperature change?

Several scenes of arctic air are heading to the UK later this week as the jet stream descends south and brings much colder and wetter weather.

Strong #winds can bring havoc in some areas through the weekend and #snow. pic.twitter.com/Ks1FIu3leg

— Meteorological Administration (@metoffice) November 23, 2021

He added that temperatures on the coldest day in London and southeast will be around 6 degrees Celsius (42.8 degrees Fahrenheit) on Saturday.

Chris England, weather producer for Sky News, said: “It’s getting colder, especially on Friday and Saturday with some winter hazards and the possibility of very strong winds.

“The temperature today will be a little lower in the south than the average in November, but it will feel very cold when a strong wind blows from the north.

“There will be some snow on the northern hills.”

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Meteorology said the UK is more likely to face wetter winters in the coming months, urging households to prepare for flood risk.

The projections show that winters are more likely to be wetter than normal during the three months November through January, and are most likely to be wetter in January and beyond.

