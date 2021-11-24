COVID-19: Dominic Raab says UK doesn’t need essential vaccine because of ‘remarkable success’ of rollout | UK News





The UK does not need to introduce a mandatory COVID vaccine because of the rollout’s “surprising success”, Dominic Raab told Sky News.

After the World Health Organization (WHO) said a dialogue on the topic was needed, the deputy prime minister said vaccination obligations may be necessary “in some countries” but not in the UK.

When asked if the government should make a COVID-19 vaccine compulsory, Raab told Kay Burley, “It might be in some countries, but I don’t think it’s in the UK.

“Booster’s launch plan is working very well, and as a result, some other economies around the world do not, not only in terms of health, but also in terms of their ability to get out of lockdown.

“I don’t think we want to cry about it, but it shows that we have the right balance in England and we have to stick with our guns.”

Raab said the government is “always” discussing a mandatory vaccine, but “never and still isn’t in Plan B.”

“I don’t think we need to detour from the course we’re on right now,” he added.

Starting November 11, people working in nursing homes must be fully vaccinated unless exempted, raising fears that thousands of people could leave the industry.

The government says starting in April, all front-line NHS staff and people working in social services must also be fully vaccinated.

WHO Europe’s Director-General Rob Butler previously told Burley that 500,000 more people could die by early 2022 if no action is taken to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Butler said that only 54% of the population of the 53 WHO European region member states are vaccinated.

He said “every member of society” should be vaccinated, and mandatory vaccination “can be done, but it doesn’t always increase,” he said.

“There is a lesson in history here where delegation has sacrificed trust and social cohesion, so I believe it’s time to have a conversation that is very delicate but from an individual and population-based perspective,” he added.

“It’s a healthy discussion.”

Labour’s shadow education minister agreed that talks should take place over mandatory vaccines, but said Labour is not moving forward.

“If everyone goes in the direction of compulsory vaccination, we have to be very careful not to have negative consequences,” Kate Green told Burley.

“We don’t support it. We think it’s important to use persuasion and information and make it easy for people to get the vaccine.”

