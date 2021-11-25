Drag Race UK Finals: RuPaul’s favorite Baga Chipz reveals his favorite for Season 3 wins.





A Season 1 fan favorite is to support fellow fans of Greggs’ Festive Bread to win Season 3 this week. Photo courtesy of Baga Chipz/Home Talent Group

The season 3 finale of the increasingly popular reality TV show RuPauls Drag Race UK is just 24 hours away. Competition is heating up with fans of the show’s campaign for their favorite queen to claim the crown.

The trio of Queen Kitty Scott Claus, Ella Vaday and Krystal Versace are vying for the chance to become Britain’s next-generation drag superstars by host RuPaul in this week’s episode. These three make up one of the most intense season finales in the drag race Herstory.

Hosted by America’s iconic drag queen RuPaul Charles, Drag Race UK has been a huge hit since it first aired on BBC Three in 2019, and has seen millions of viewers watch her favorite Queen challenge her lip-sync every week. Their way to stardom.

The London-born drag queen has been a huge hit since appearing in Season 1 of Drag Race UK. She advanced to the finals with close friend and finalist The Vivienne, and the audience roared after appearing at Celebrity Masterchef 2020.

And the night before this season’s finale, we met Baga to find out her thoughts on Thursday’s climax and how she’s spent the season so far with the people she’s sponsoring.

“I am really, really good friends with Kitty (Scott Claus). So I would say Kitty,” said the multi-award winning artist.

“But I think they all did a great job. I honestly don’t care who wins, but Kitty is like a sister to me, so I’m going to the kitty team.

Me and Ella Vaday are really good friends now. We’ve envisioned a massive Spice Girls campaign because we’re actually celebrating our 25th anniversary.

“But with Kitty, we both have the same sense of humor and, to be honest, we both love the Greggs Festive Bread coming out today. I wish they had Festive Bread all year round every day of the year.

All the information you need ahead of the RuPauls Drag Race UK finals, including viewing times, can be found here.

