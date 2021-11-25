What should be the immigration policy of the United States?





Few topics generate more debate than immigration, as people relate it to so many aspects of society: from the economy and culture, to law and resources, as well as to what is think of people who immigrate in the first place.

So, given all of that, what do people want American politics to be generally right now? Let’s look at what is behind each of the three broad views: those who say they would stop most or all immigration now (this group is one in five Americans – 21%); those that would allow some immigration, on the basis of strict criteria (this is by far the largest of the three, a majority of 58% Americans, although what exactly that criterion should be is itself a subject of debate. discussion, which we’ll cover below); and those that would allow a lot of immigration, including most or all of those who want to enter the United States (that’s an additional 21%, offsetting the more restrictive group.)

The people giving these answers differ somewhat in how they perceive both immigrants and the impact of immigration – here’s more about each:

People who would authorize a certain immigration, with criteria

The largest group of Americans, those who say they would allow some immigration, begin with a predominantly positive impression of who immigrants are, at least in one sense: about eight in ten view immigrants as generally hardworking, and most say they are part of what “makes America special”. In terms of economic impact, most say immigrants “have jobs Americans won’t do,” but for these respondents, it’s not all clear. A considerable number of four in ten also believe that they have the effect of taking wages away from American citizens. They are still almost half to say that some immigrants seek “alms and social assistance”.

Thus, within this “immigrant” group, there are a multitude of criteria that these Americans use as a priority to authorize immigrants, including those who already have family in the United States, those fleeing persecution and those with special professional skills.

Demographically, they are very similar to the general population in terms of race and age, as one would expect for such a large group. They see some connection to immigration, as nearly half of them describe their family history as recent or previous generations who were immigrants.

Politically they are roughly evenly divided on party identification, a mix of Republicans, Democrats and Independents, and were equally divided in the 2020 presidential vote. Overall, their ranks are neither so conservative than the other group more opposed to immigration, nor as liberal as the other group which is more open to it.

People who would stop most or all immigration

The most restrictive group is made up of one in five Americans who would stop most or all immigration to the United States. their impact on society – along with their overall view that immigration worsens American society – as well as the economic impact of immigrants.

Unlike the other two groups, they are more likely to say that it is important to them to know which countries immigrants come from. Although they want to stop most immigration, when asked about differences by region, they are more likely to want immigration reduced or banned from the Middle East and Mexico than from Europe.

On the economy: Those looking to stop immigration are extremely likely (80%) to say immigrants take jobs and wages from Americans, and less than half think immigrants take jobs Americans don’t will not – a sharp contrast to the group that would allow some immigration. Eight in 10 describe immigrants as “looking for handouts” and a majority would not describe immigrants as generally “hardworking”.

More generally, then, they overwhelmingly disagree with the idea that immigration is part of what makes America special. If there is to be any other criteria to allow immigrants, it is whether someone is going through the legal process.

They are not as inclined to regard themselves, or their immediate previous generations, as having been immigrants. Most of them describe their families as having always been in the United States or as being unsure of the history. They are as a group older than the American adult population as a whole and are predominantly white with no college degree. Those of them who surrendered in 2020 voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump (but four out of 10 didn’t vote at all.) They identify primarily as conservatives and are a mix of Republicans and Independents, but much more likely to identify as Republicans than voters in general.

People who would allow most or all

And the group that says the United States should allow most of those who want to enter: This group (21% of Americans) would prioritize especially those seeking asylum and fleeing persecution. A defining element of this group, unlike the other two, is that this “allow most” group sees the immigration problem as being shaped more by “what the United States stands for” than it sees it as a problem. question of economy and work. They also believe overwhelmingly that immigration is part of what makes America special.

On this economic front, this group has a very positive view of the impact of immigrants and overwhelmingly believes that immigrants have jobs that Americans will not do, and very few of them see immigrants as seeking employment. alms.

One demographic point that stands out for this group is that they are overall younger and more likely to have college degrees than the other two groups. This may help explain their relatively different concerns about jobs and the impact of immigrants. This group is predominantly white, but less than the population as a whole, with relatively higher proportions of Blacks and Hispanic Americans than other groups. Politically, this group is disproportionately liberal; and a majority of them identify as Democrats. Nine out of 10 of them voted for Joe Biden, like the most restrictive group.

Along with these differences between the three general approaches, there are some commonalities among them all, including the fact that most people in each set point out that as a criterion of entry, immigrants who come to the United States do so by l through US law. to treat.

This CBS News / YouGov survey was conducted among a nationally representative sample of 2,058 US adult residents surveyed between November 15 and 19, 2021. This sample was weighted by gender, location. age, race and education based on US Census American Community Survey, and US Census Current Population Survey, as well as the 2020 presidential vote. The margin of error is ± 3.0 points.

