Information Security Committee Report Approved After Complaint to PM | British security and counterterrorism





The Intelligence and Security Commission, dissatisfied with the parliamentary body overseeing Britain’s spy agency, had to file a public complaint to convince Boris Johnson to release an annual report before Christmas.

Opposition groups warned on Tuesday that Johnson was too slow to publish his latest review before the year-end recess, repeating the previous row when number 10 sat in the Russian report. .

The Commission said it had sent the final draft of its annual report for 2019-21 to the Prime Minister on 25 October. By convention, the Commission asks the Prime Minister to respond within 10 working days. This period expired on Monday, November 8, the committee issued a concise statement.

The organization then urged Johnson to file the report by Friday. Because that’s the last day the report (which has already been delayed for six months due to the government’s late return) can be released before the house goes up for the Christmas break.

Tuesday’s complaint had the desired result. On Wednesday afternoon, the committee confirmed that Johnson had signed the report, a little over two weeks from the deadline, but nevertheless in time for publication before the end of the year.

Downing Street must draft the ISC report to ensure that it does not contain confidential material that would interfere with the operation of the UK’s three major intelligence agencies, MI5, MI6 or GCHQ. The Prime Minister can demand specific remedies, but it is unclear if that happened in this case.

A series of political marches have messed up the commission’s work since Johnson became prime minister and refused to delete a highly critical Russian report before the 2019 general election.

The report was finally published in July 2020, seven months after the election. The report concluded that governments and intelligence agencies did not conduct any evaluation of the Kremlin’s attempts to obstruct the 2016 Brexit referendum, and that the spy agency was accused of taking their eyes off the ball in relation to Russia.

Johnson later hoped to appoint former Attorney General Chris Grayling as chairman of the committee, but the committee’s opposition led to the appointment of another Conservative party, Julian Lewis. The annoying Downing Street kicked Lewis out of Congress for months.

Unlike other parliamentary committees, the ISC operates in secret. However, it usually produces unclassified reports with verses corrected at the request of intelligence agencies.

