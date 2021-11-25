Texas Rep Jasmine Crockett seeks Dallas US seat with Eddie Bernice Johnsons approval





Texas House Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Dallas, announced on Wednesday that she would run for Competitive District 30 in Dallas, and was quickly backed up by Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, who occupied the Congressional seat for almost 30 years.

[Johnson] saw me working, Crockett said at a press conference Wednesday to announce his candidacy. I really feel like she knows I have what it takes to be the next CD30 MP.

Johnson released a statement endorsing Crockett soon after.

A vibrant congressional district like the TX-30 needs a representative in Washington with great energy, a passion to fight for us, astute intelligence, leadership and relentless motivation, Johnson said. After proudly serving the City of Dallas and the Southern Area for 30 years in the United States House of Representatives, I firmly believe that Texas State Representative Jasmine Crockett is exactly the person we need at the Congress at this critical time.

More than two dozen people attended Wednesday’s press conference. Supporters handed out turquoise and red placards stating Jasmine Crockett Democrat for the US Congress and it’s ours. Many wore black masks that read Jasmine Crockett for State Representative 100.

I’m ready to serve, said Crockett. I ask you to believe it’s not about me, it’s not about you, it’s about us.

Crockett praised Johnson for what she accomplished during her tenure in Congress.

There are so many more stories like this about MP Johnson. I want to be clear that this district has always had a fighter, Crockett said. She might not be on the cameras, but when I tell you she did her part I’m so proud to think she would think I’m worthy.

. @ RepEBJ has told several potential candidates and others that she is supporting @ jasminefor100 to replace her in Congress. Crockett is expected to launch his candidacy for the District 30 seat later today. Johnson is retiring after his term ends next year.

– Gromer M. Jeffers (@gromerjeffers) November 24, 2021

Crockett said some of her top priorities if elected would include voting rights, health care and reproductive rights.

The fact that I’m going back 50 years when it comes to voting rights and reproductive rights is a problem in itself, she said. We need to get back on track.

Crockett said she did not initially intend to run for the Congressional seat, but became open to the idea after having conversations with Johnson about the redistribution.

There wasn’t a single conversation, there was a series of conversations, Crockett said. And honestly, they were never about that seat, they were talking about work and people.

A number of elected officials expressed their support for Crockett at Wednesday’s press conference, including Adam Bazaldua, member of the Dallas City Council, Aicha Davis of the State Board of Education, and Shaunte L. Allen of the Glenn Heights City Council. .

I firmly believe that Rep Jasmine Crockett is the one to make a difference and improve these outcomes and opportunities for our students, said Davis. Since we have issues like critical race theory and mask mandates, we need someone who understands our communities and our children, someone who is willing to talk to our parents, and that person is the one. representing Crockett.

Crockett, 40, a criminal defense and civil rights attorney, was elected to Texas House last year after a tight second round in the House District 100 Democratic primary. As the only black freshman in the legislature this year, it has made waves for both its tabling of an ambitious bill and its passionate delivery and debate in the House.

Johnson said on Saturday, as she announced her retirement, that she would seek a qualified candidate to approve to replace her.

Crockett was an outspoken member of the Texas House Democratic delegation that broke the quorum this summer and traveled to Washington, DC, to push Congress to pass federal voting rights legislation. She was also part of a group that stayed in Washington to keep pressure on House and Senate leaders after many members of the delegation returned home.

Crockett, who is used to appearing against the establishment, has increased his notoriety by being one of the main voices in the resistance of House Democrats against the policies of Republican Governor Greg Abbott.

My first term is starting to end, but the work remains to be done and the calls continue to come in, Crockett said in a statement ahead of Wednesday’s press conference. I have never backed down from a fight, I represent a district of fighters and people who know how to punch with their backs to the wall. So when Greg Abbott, Donald Trump and others like them think they can get us stuck in a corner, they better think twice.

Crocketts’ entry into the race would also spark what is expected to be a competitive primary race in his safe neighborhood of Democratic State House in Dallas.

The District 30 Democratic primary was packed even before Johnson announced his retirement on Saturday, prompting more candidates to announce their candidacies.

On Sunday, Jane Hamilton, the former chief of staff to Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, announced that she was moving from an exploratory phase to running for District 30 seat. The former Dallas City Council member, Vonciel Jones Hill, is also running to replace Johnson in the Democratic Party primary in March.

Other nominated candidates include Shenita Cleveland, who ran in 2020 and garnered 13% of the vote, Zachariah Manning of Dallas, Progressive Democrat Jessica Mason and Dallas attorney Abel Mulugheta.

More candidates could emerge before the December 13 filing period ends, but Johnson’s support for Crockett could scare some off.

State Senator Royce West could potentially decide to throw his hat in the ring. However, Johnson’s inclination to back a woman for the job surely played a role in his decision to back Crockett.

I respect the congressman’s wish to be replaced by a woman, State Representative Carl Sherman of DeSoto told the Dallas Morning News after Johnson released his endorsement. Black women are the backbone of the Democratic Party and their voice in Congress is crucial, especially in North Texas.

Another member of the Dallas State House, Representative Toni Rose, had been mentioned as a potential candidate, but she sought re-election on Wednesday.

Emily Caldwell reported this story from Washington, DC Catherine Marfin reported from Dallas. Political writer Gromer Jeffers Jr. contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dallasnews.com/news/politics/2021/11/24/state-rep-jasmine-crockett-expected-to-announce-run-for-tx-30-with-eddie-bernice-johnsons-support/

