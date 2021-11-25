British aircraft carrier, Italian navy aircraft carrier cross deck F-35B in the Mediterranean Sea





Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08) and Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CVH550) from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, conducted a traversing and integration exercise of F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters aboard from southeast Sicily on Monday. In the Mediterranean, Italy became the second country after the United States to operate aircraft on British warships.

The exercise proceeded in three stages. In the first phase, two US Marine F-35Bs from Queen Elizabeth’s Wake Island Avengers of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211 landed in Cavour. This was followed by the Italian Navy’s F-35B and Cavour’s Italian Air Force’s F-35B landing on Queen Elizabeth. In the third phase, the F-35Bs took off from both carriers and made interoperable flights, followed by a joint formation of four F-35Bs, one each from the U.S. Marine Corps, the Royal Navy, the Italian Navy and the Italian Air Force. Aboard the UK Royal Air Forces 617 Squadron Queen Elizabeth, the Dambusters are a combined squadron of RAF and Royal Navy personnel, but organizationally a RAF squadron.

Admiral Steve Moorhouse, commander of Carrier Strike Group 21 (CSG 21) said, “The fact that American, Italian and British F-35Bs can move to and from each other’s decks gives NATO a tactical agility and strategic advantage.” RAF Press Release. “Today’s activity is a testament to the British flagship’s ability to work seamlessly with other nations. Italy is the third country to land an F-35B on the deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth and the 7th to operate an F-35 aircraft trained by the Carrier Strike Group in the UK at Carrier Strike Group 2021.”

Watching Cavour’s training were Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, Chief of Staff of the Italian Defense Ministry, Enrico Credendino, Chief of Staff of the Italian Navy and Luca Goretti, Chief of Staff of the Italian Air Force. The Cavour was in the United States earlier this year and arrived at Naval Base Norfolk, Virginia on February 13, working with a test team at the F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) to be certified for operation. F-35B. The ship returned to Italy on 30 April.

On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth invited a delegation of 30 NATO ambassadors to watch Operation F-35 from the ship. The delegation arrived at V-22 Ospreys, joined by Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the European Union (DSACEUR) General Tim Radford and delegations from Italy, the Netherlands, Britain and the United States, and was welcomed by British Defense Minister Procurement Minister Jeremy Quin. NATO delegation.

CSG 21 is now in the final leg of its seven-month deployment, and the group returns after traveling more than 40,000 nautical miles to the Indo-Pacific. The group’s ships and aircraft have been operated and trained in more than 40 countries during deployment. The group is now decentralized and the original configuration has changed. The US destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG-68) detached from the group in late October and arrived today at Naval Base in Mayport, Florida. British supply ship RFA Tidespring (A136) was replaced by RFA Tidesurge (A138) on Saturday.

Queen Elizabeth is currently with destroyers HMS Diamond (D34), Tidesurge, supply ship RFA Fort Victoria (A387), and Italian destroyer ITS Andrea Doria (D553) as they did when CSG 21 operated in the Mediterranean in June.

The frigate HMS Richmond (F239), previously with Queen Elizabeth in the Mediterranean, was separated today for a port visit and arrived in Malta, and the Dutch frigate HMNLS Eversen (F805) completed a three-day port visit in Catania, Sicily, and How to rejoin the group. Also scheduled to rejoin the group, the destroyer HMS Defender (D36) passed through the Suez Canal today after conducting training and port visits previously in Jordan. The frigate HMS Kent (F78) is also expected to leave the Middle East to join the Bahrain Combined Marine Corps operation after supporting it.

The VFMA 211 also completed Queen Elizabeth’s embarkation with a squadron departing today for the Spanish Naval Base in Rota for the first leg of the voyage.

The Royal Air Force announced today that the 617’s first F-35B has landed at RAF Marham in England.

“Engineers will now determine maintenance requirements before the rest of the company returns next month,” RAF wrote in a social media post.

