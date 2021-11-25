US vulnerable to Chinese electromagnetic attacks, experts say





Experts warn that the United States is vulnerable to an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack from adversaries such as China, and time is running out to invest in the country’s defense against it.

“It poses a real threat that you can win a war all at once with an EMP attack,” said Peter Vincent Pry, executive director of the National and Homeland Security Working Group, in a virtual forum organized by the Federation for Universal Peace on Tuesday. “Further, they are not considering employing an EMP on its own. It would be used in conjunction with cyber attacks and physical sabotage, and non-nuclear EMP.”

The U.S. electricity grid and other infrastructure such as communications and transportation systems and water and sewer services could all be devastated by such an attack, warn experts like Pry, noting that time is of the essence for let the United States defend itself.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (REUTERS / Thomas Peter)

CHINA PROTECTS US NAVY DESTROYER PASS THROUGH TAIWAN STRAIT

China already has “super EMPs” and last summer tested a new hypersonic glide vehicle that analysts said could deploy the EMP and cause a long-lasting power outage that would shut down key infrastructure and cripple the world. ability of the military to communicate.

While such an attack would be “bloodless” at first, experts warn that a one-year power outage caused by an EMP could kill about 90% of the US population.

“It’s bloodless, at least initially,” said Plamen Doynov, a professor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and chief technology officer at EMP Shield.

More worrying is the idea that countries without advanced military technology could successfully launch an EMP attack, meaning less advanced adversaries such as North Korea could deal a devastating blow against the homeland of the United States.

RUSSIA ACCUSES US OF “HYSTERIA” FOR A POSSIBLE INVASION IN UKRAINE

“There is no need for precision. North Korea does not need to have a very good ballistic missile to accurately deploy and detonate the weapon,” Doynov warned.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (Korean Central News Agency / Korean Press Service via AP, File)

China has invested heavily in its EMP program, with a strategy that “emphasizes the removal, degradation, disruption or deception of enemy electronic equipment throughout the continuum of conflict while protecting its ability to use the cyber and electromagnetic spectrum, ”reads a recent Pentagon report on Chinese military capabilities. “The PLA is likely to use electronic warfare at the start of a conflict as a signaling mechanism to warn and deter the offensive action of the adversary. and information systems. “

If China or any adversary like Russia succeeds in causing a large-scale blackout, Pry warns that there is little the United States could do in response.

While the United States has the technology and the ability to defend the country’s infrastructure against such an attack, deploying it in a country that has multiple state agencies and utility companies responsible for the network will be a challenge.

“We know how to protect ourselves from it. It’s not a technological issue. It’s a political issue,” Pry said.

Former President Donald Trump took action in 2019 to begin addressing this challenge, signing an executive order ordering government-wide coordination to defend against an EMP attack.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

David Winks, chief executive of electromagnetic resilience firm AcquSight, believes more can be done, including using some of the resources in President Biden’s massive infrastructure package to begin bolstering the country’s defenses against an EMP attack.

President Joe Biden (AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster)

“There are active protective measures that will ground the pulse when it hits a vehicle’s electrical system, for example,” Winks said. “The good news is that these technologies exist, they exist.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/us/us-vulnerable-to-chinese-electromagnetic-attack-experts-say The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos