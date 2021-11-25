How to watch Pluto TV in UK | Where can I stream?





When you think you have all the streaming services you need.

Pluto TV was announced as the new home of Star Trek: Discovery in the UK after it was revealed that it would never be released on Netflix UK.

Many people are already using this free service, but ViacomCBS-owned streamers aren’t the best-known streaming services compared to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus and NOW, so some people may need to know more about it. .

ViacomCBS is the owner of well-known brands like Channel 5, Nickelodeon, and MTV, so you know the streaming service will connect with some big shows.

So, without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about Pluto TV and access services in the UK.

What is Pluto TV?

Pluto TV, a streaming service launched by Viacom, is America’s leading free streaming TV service.

There are over 100 channels in the UK, and 13 curated live TV channels were launched in 2018.

It also includes numerous movies and TV series that you can watch on-demand.

It is completely free and requires no signup or contact information and subscriptions.

From reality TV to documentaries, there are live TV channels and on-demand packages.

How to watch Pluto TV in the UK

Pluto TV is available on NOW and Roku devices in the UK.

The service is also available on Amazon Fire Stick, Android, Apple TV Plus, Chromecast, iPhone, LG, PlayStation, Roku and Samsung TV Plus.

The app can be downloaded for free on the Apple App Store, Amazon Appstore and Google Play.

Also, no subscriptions or subscriptions are required.

What is available on Pluto TV?

There are several live TV channels, including a Sci-fi channel for Pluto TV, which will air new episodes of Star Trek Discovery.

I’ve heard that #StarTrekDiscovery is going international this Friday. https://t.co/4gBCPduj3G pic.twitter.com/ouFjUMfuno

Pluto TV UK (@PlutoTVUK) November 24, 2021

There are numerous box sets, including hit shows like Baywatch, Hells Kitchen, and Most Haunted.

You can also watch reality TV classics like Ex on the Beach, The Simple Life, Maury and Geordie Shore.

The service includes numerous movies to watch on-demand, including Cruel Intentions, Halloween, Love and Other Drugs, Muriels Wedding, and Wilde.

Looking for something else to see? Then visit the TV guide.

