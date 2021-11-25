The UK has banned default passwords, and so should we.





Image: Eric Pyrmont (Getty Images)

British lawmakers are fed up with the goddamn Internet of Things encryption and are creating legislation with harsher penalties and bans to prove it. A new bill introduced in the UK Parliament this week will ban universal default passwords and work to create what proponents call a firewall for everyday technology.

Specifically, the Act, called the Product Security and Communications Infrastructure Act (PSTI), requires unique passwords for devices connected to the Internet and prevents these passwords from being reset to universal factory defaults. The bill will also force businesses to increase transparency when their products require security updates and patches, with only 20% of businesses currently participating, according to a statement attached to the bill.

These enhanced security offerings will be overseen by sharp-toothed regulators. Companies that refuse to comply with security standards can face fines of 10 million or 4% of global sales.

UK Media, Data and Digital Infrastructure Minister Julia Lopez said in a statement that hackers try to break into people’s smart devices every day. Most of us assume that a product is safe and secure if it is intended for sale. However, many are at risk of fraud and theft.

This rule will attempt to meaningfully address the headache of weak IoT passwords that are increasingly vulnerable to attackers. And we also talked about weak but serviceable passwords. According to a 2020 report conducted by cybersecurity firm Symantec, 55% of IoT passwords used in IoT attacks were 123456. A password manager was used on the other 3% of compromised devices. IoT devices are notorious for being insecure other than passwords. A recent report by Palo Alto Networks found that 98% of all IoT device traffic is unencrypted.

The problem is only getting worse, especially as smart home devices become more popular and cheaper. Estimates vary, but the total number of global IoT devices could rise to over 20 billion by 2030. This is already leading to more attacks. Just two months ago, Kaspersky Lab told the Threat Post that it had detected 1.5 billion IoT attacks in the first half of 2021 alone. This is double what we detected in the last six months of 2020.

IoT companies also seek to shift responsibility to their customers when breaches or hacks occur due to weak security practices. Perhaps the most famous example is when smart home security company Ring claimed that accounts were increasingly compromised as a result of password reuse by customers. In response, Ring and its owner, Amazon, filed a class action lawsuit accusing the company of failing to adequately protect its devices in late 2019. For its value, Ring has made significant improvements to the security department, including requiring two-factor authentication for new devices and recently adding end-to-end encryption.

The UK’s outrageous approach to crypto could be an example of copycats in the US and elsewhere. In fact, the United States passed a sizable IoT security bill last year, but failed to reach a penalty or ban on weak cryptography. Rather, the Act, called the IoT Cybersecurity Improvement Act, sets minimum security requirements for IoT devices at the Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology and directs that the standard be renewed every five years.

The law also requires contractors to implement vulnerability disclosure policies. However, while these provisions are a step in the right direction, they are largely limited to companies doing business with the federal government.

In contrast, the proposed legislation in the UK covers a much wider range of divisions and manufacturers, and importantly provides a clear monetary stick to drive compliance. Incentives and carrots are only useful up to a certain point. However, security flaws, particularly in cheap IoT devices, are not new and have so far responded little to the nudge of the market. An explicit punishment, or at least a threat to it, can instead provide a avenue for real change.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/the-uk-just-banned-default-passwords-and-we-should-too-1848119862 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos