Lockdowns imposed on poultry in Scotland after UK bird flu cases rise





Lockdown measures are being imposed on Scottish poultry as bird flu cases rise in the UK.

From Monday 29 November, zookeepers are legally obligated to keep all birds indoors and follow strict biosecurity measures.

Birdkeepers are also urging the regular cleaning and disinfection of equipment, clothing and vehicles when entering and leaving the site.

This comes after several cases of avian flu have been identified across the UK, including Scotland.

Bird keepers are required to keep all birds indoors starting next Monday

Earlier this month, the Scottish government announced that avian influenza (H5N1) had been found on a farm in Scotland.

All birds left on the farm were culled and authorities set up restricted areas to limit the risk of disease.

We hope that the new housing measures announced today will further limit the spread and eradicate the disease.

Officials also said wild birds flying into the UK from mainland Europe during the winter season could carry the disease and infect poultry and other captive birds.

The risk of avian flu to human health is low and the Food Standards Agency has advised that the disease poses a very low food safety risk to consumers.

The Scots urged people not to find or touch dead or sick birds. Instead, they were advised to call the relevant authorities.

The UK government has confirmed that recent bird flu cases are not related to COVID-19.

In a joint statement issued by the UK for top veterinary officers, they said: We have taken swift action to limit the spread of the disease and are now planning to introduce legal requirements for all poultry and breeders. Otherwise, it will be separated from wild birds.

“Whether you keep a few or thousands, you have a legal obligation to take appropriate steps to keep your birds indoors or keep them separate from wild birds starting Monday, November 29th. For now, this is the best way to protect your birds from this highly contagious disease.

