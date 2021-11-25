Shame: What British Newspapers Say About Channel Tragedy | media





The front page of Thursday’s newspaper is dominated by the deaths of 27 migrants on the channel, turning from somber reports that French authorities haven’t done enough to prevent a tragedy to accusations.

A major headline in the Times was that dozens of migrants drowned in the Channel dinghy tragedy, which featured photos of migrants preparing to launch boats in France on Wednesday.

An editorial on the disaster calls for more cooperation between Britain and France to prevent a repeat. Without intensive cross-border cooperation to eradicate smuggling gangs, it is impossible to stop the flow of dangerous crossings and prevent further deaths.

The Guardian front-page headline, printed before the total death toll was revised to 27, features a sea tragedy that claimed 31 lives on the deadliest day of the refugee crisis, and a photo of a woman arriving on Kent’s Dunzenith Beach. Little child in her arms.

Official statistics show that 25,700 people attempted to cross this year, which is three times the number in 2020.

The FT also puts an initial figure in its headlines at a similar angle to the Guardian’s comments on the worst day so far in the immigrant crisis. More than 30 migrants are said to have drowned in the worst disaster of the strait tsunami.

The Telegraph reported that the channel disaster killed 31 migrants and Boris Johnson told the French government that action must be taken to prevent small boats from leaving the British coast.

Another title is more explicit in reporting 10 finger pointings on the Emmanuel Macrons government.

The Mail uses the prime minister’s words to the French president as a front-page headline, leading a gang to commit murder under the title Tragedy of the Channel.

Express, along with the PM, interprets Johnson’s words slightly differently. Smugglers are committing murder.

The Suns headline reads Shameful and now will the leaders finally act? To stop the flow of ships making dangerous crossings.

The mirror calls death a human tragedy that occurred under the nose of a French police officer.

i hints at a broader cause of disaster in the channel’s horror: the main headline of 31 die in search of a better life, and the metro asks why France didn’t stop them.

The lead story of Metros begins. French police patrols watch refugees fleeing to England, but do nothing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/media/2021/nov/25/shameful-sombre-reporting-and-finger-pointing-after-channel-tragedy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos