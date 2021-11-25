UK seeks to counter Chinese influence with new development investment sector





The UK will reshape its development investment sector in a move designed to offset China’s influence in emerging countries by providing an “alternative” to “tethered debt”.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will launch the UK International Investment Agency (BII) on Thursday, which will leverage private capital to invest in countries in Asia, Africa and the Caribbean. The West has been used as a tool to spread Beijing’s influence.

BII is a revised version of the government’s Commonwealth Development Corporation Group, which has historically been criticized for investing in purely commercial projects such as hotels and shopping centers and focusing on more advanced economies.

Under plans for the BII to be launched on the London Stock Exchange, the UK will mobilize investments of at least £9 billion per year by 2025. Officials here said they would work with capital markets and sovereign wealth funds to expand funding and help. The private sector moves in.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Truss said in an interview with the Financial Times that the new organization would prioritize infrastructure investment and provide low- and middle-income countries with an “alternative” to “dictatorship debt” and non-market economies.

She signaled that using the economy as a foreign policy tool to exert more global influence is “a key part of the global Britain agenda.”

Truss added: “We want to build a network of freedom around the world with friends and partners. This includes closer economic partnerships. This is a positive schedule. It’s not on the agenda to compete. It is to provide an alternative to the country.”

U.S. President Joe Biden has led calls for a “build a better world” initiative to finance new infrastructure for poor countries by providing a “democratic” alternative to Chinese lending.

At the G7 summit in Cornwall in June, leaders supported a western competitor in China’s Belt and Road Initiative (which China promised to spend around $1 trillion on infrastructure in developing countries) and helped poor countries change climate change. We plan to spend billions of dollars to deal with .

Truss said, “The overall ‘rebuilding a better world’, where countries work together to create credible and honest investments globally, is to bring more countries, or more investments, into a positive sphere of influence.” said.

Giving more money to developing countries, especially with a focus on infrastructure and green investments, is a good thing.

The UK’s development finance agency, the CDC, received £650m from the UK government in 2020 as part of a gradual transition of UK development funds into so-called impact investments, which also brings commercial returns. It has received about 3% of the UK’s overseas development budget in the last decade.

Officials said the exact amount of funding the new BII will receive will depend on “a range of factors” and that the government will agree on an agreement in the new year.

Ranil Dissanayake, a policy fellow at the Center for Global Development think-tank, said, “It’s good to get more funding, especially for developing countries with a strong focus on infrastructure and green investments.”

“But the reasoning that this allows countries to replace Chinese debt is purely rhetorical. Compared to the scale of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, 9 billion pounds per year are peanuts.

“The most valuable part of this idea is the concept that the UK serves as a catalyst for encouraging private sector investment and lowering the cost of new technologies. This will allow innovation in the UK to really compete with China’s promiscuous funding methods.”

The Chinese hawk, Truss, has previously condemned “economic coercion”, particularly in relation to some controversial trading practices in Beijing. Truss said the BII will operate according to defined, clear standards. “Criteria for transparency, standards for property rights, standards for the protection of individual liberties.

“This will help the country secure the infrastructure and other funding it needs to develop in a way that is free from the opacity or linkages of other financial propositions.”

