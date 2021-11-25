US blacklists Chinese quantum computing companies





The United States has placed a dozen Chinese groups involved in quantum computing and other advanced technologies on an export blacklist, saying they pose a risk of access to critical U.S. technologies for the military popular liberation.

The move, which makes it nearly impossible for US companies to sell technology to listed companies, targeted a total of 27 entities, including 12 in China and two affiliates in Japan and Singapore. In addition to quantum computing, the list included companies in the semiconductor and aerospace industries.

Eight of the Chinese groups have been specifically targeted to prevent them from accessing sensitive quantum technologies, the US Department of Commerce said, arguing that they could help the PLA improve counter-stealth and counter-submarine applications. and facilitate efforts to break American encryption.

These actions mark the latest effort by the Biden administration to make it harder for China to obtain cutting-edge technology with military applications. Last month, U.S. intelligence officials warned U.S. companies against Chinese efforts to access technology in areas such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence.

“This is a sensible move and an important reminder of the scope and scale of China’s efforts to achieve technological breakthroughs that erode US national security,” said Martijn Rasser, a former US official. CIA who runs the Technology and National Security program at the Center for a New US Security Think Tank.

In addition to the targeted Chinese groups, Washington has placed 13 Pakistani companies on the “entity list” for activities related to nuclear and ballistic missile programs. He added the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology to a list of “military end users”, making it more difficult to sell technologies with military applications.

“Today’s actions will help prevent the diversion of US technology towards the military advancement of the People’s Republic of China and Russia,” said Gina Raimondo, US Secretary of Commerce.

Earlier this year, the United States placed Phytium Technology on the “entity list” to prevent American technology from being used to design semiconductors for Chinese supercomputers used to develop hypersonic weapons. The FT recently reported that China conducted a hypersonic weapons test in July that stunned the Pentagon and raised new questions about the amount of U.S. technology being used to aid the Chinese military.

Chinese companies on the list include three subsidiaries of Corad Technology, which the United States claims has sold American technology to Iran, North Korea and groups linked to the PLA. Quantum companies include Shanghai QuantumCTek and the Hefei National Laboratory for Physical Sciences at the Microscale.

