The United States has already recorded more deaths from COVID in 2021 than in 2020 before vaccines were available, as experts again warn the pandemic is not over





The United States has already suffered more deaths from the coronavirus-transmitted disease COVID-19 in 2021 than in 2020, even though vaccines that prevent serious illness and death have been widely available since April, according to data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

With more than a month to close the year, the CDC recorded 386,233 COVID deaths from 2021 to Tuesday, more than the 385,343 counted in 2020, as reported by The New York Times.

The document quotes experts as saying the cause was not only persistent low vaccine consumption, but also the relaxation of safety measures such as wearing face masks and avoiding gatherings indoors, with many. people mistakenly assuming that vaccines alone had actually ended the crisis.

It has also led to a further increase in cases, hospitalizations and deaths in recent weeks after all three measures fell from their highs in early September. New cases are on average 94,335 per day, according to a New York Times tracker, up 25% from two weeks ago. Hospitalizations are up 9% from two weeks ago to an average of 50,942 and deaths continue to average over 1,100 per day, meaning the United States is recording equal losses to those suffered during the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, every three days.

The CDC’s vaccine tracker shows that nearly 196 million people living in the United States are fully vaccinated, or 59% of the total population, well below the 70% threshold according to experts to stop the spread. That threshold may be underestimated, according to Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease expert at Bellevue Hospital Center, cited by The New York Times as saying that a vaccination rate of 85% to 90% may be necessary to make the virus endemic, meaning one that still exists but at a lower level and without the peaks that have appeared repeatedly over the past two years.

See: Dr Fauci Says To Enjoy The Holidays By Following These Thanksgiving Safety Guidelines

The unvaccinated continue to account for the most new cases, hospitalizations and deaths, a trend that shows no signs of ending. In the latest example, seven doctors who attended an anti-vaccine conference in Florida tested positive for COVID or exhibited symptoms in the days following the event, according to the Daily Beast.

The event, held on November 6 and titled The Day Earth Listened, drew no less than 900 attendees, none of whom wore face masks or attempted to distance themselves. Attending physicians have recommended using ivermectin for both treating and preventing COVID, although there is no evidence of its validity. Ivermectin is a treatment for parasites and head lice in humans, as well as a horse dewormer, and can have serious side effects, including death, as the FDA has repeatedly warned. .

Extract from archives (August 2021): CDC: Ivermectin overdoses on the rise

A group of Russian doctors, weary of disinformation and conspiracy theories, invited celebrities and anti-vaxx politicians to visit the country’s most affected COVID hospital wards and see first-hand the devastating effects of the virus, reported AFP.

In an open letter published by the state news agency TASS, 11 doctors from several cities told singers, actors, television personalities and others that they would take the time to show them around COVID treatment centers. .

Considering the number of people reading and listening to you, we will find the time to walk you through the red zones, intensive care units and pathology departments of our hospitals, the doctors said. Maybe after that you will change your position and less people will die.

The World Health Organization has said that Europe, again, is the only region where COVID cases are increasing every week, and not decreasing or stabilizing like the rest of the world. In its latest epidemiological update, the agency pointed out that Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia and Turkey were the countries with the highest weekly incidence of new cases. Russia has reported the highest number of new deaths from COVID. Russia has inoculated only 37% of its population, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he had taken an nasal vaccine against the coronavirus, three days after receiving his booster.

See: Putin tests Russian nasal vaccine against COVID-19

The European CDC, fearing a very high burden of COVID in December and January, called for the immediate application of public health measures in combination with continued efforts to increase vaccination in the total population.

See: WHO warns Europe’s COVID death toll could exceed 2.2 million by March, and US warns against travel to Germany and Denmark

Also: Germany faces grim COVID stage with evolving leadership

There are still too many people at risk of serious COVID-19 infection that we must protect as soon as possible, the agency said in a statement. We urgently need to focus on reducing this immune deficiency, offering booster doses to all adults, and reintroducing non-pharmaceutical measures.

Rapid at-home Covid-19 tests promise convenience and speed, but the accuracy of the tests depends on how and when you perform them. WSJ’s Daniela Hernandez explains everything you need to know about home testing and how to get accurate results. Illustration: David Fang and Jacob Reynolds

In other news: Johnson & Johnson JNJ, -0.28% said its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine had received full approval from Health Canada, marking its first major regulatory approval. The vaccine has been distributed since February under an emergency use authorization in the United States

So far, only the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. PFE, -0.37% and German partner BioNTech SE BNTX, -1.32% has obtained full approval from the US regulator, the Food and Drug Administration, in an August decision.

New Zealand will reopen its borders to vaccinated travelers from 2022, after restrictions were in place for 18 months, CNN reported.

President Joe Biden will demand that essential non-resident travelers crossing US land borders, such as truck drivers, government and emergency response officials, be fully immunized from January 22, reported the Associated Press.

Read: Biden administration asks court to allow employees’ vaccine warrant

Latest statements

The global coronavirus-borne disease tally topped 259 million on Wednesday, while the death toll topped 5.17 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University.

The United States continues to dominate the world with a total of 47.9 million cases and 773,887 deaths.

India is second by cases after the United States with 34.5 million and has 466,584 deaths. Brazil has the second highest death toll with 613,066 and 22 million cases.

In Europe, Russia recorded the most deaths with 262,733, followed by the United Kingdom with 144,579.

China, where the virus was first discovered in late 2019, has recorded 111,034 confirmed cases and 4,809 deaths, according to its official figures, which are widely considered massively underestimated.

