Contents of the German Union Agreement for Europe (and UK) – POLITICO





Germany’s next government plans to urge Brussels to strengthen the rule of law, support EU treaty changes and open up to changing Europe’s debt regulations.

These are just some of the messages Germany’s next governing coalition sent to Europe on Wednesday, paving the way for a centre-left government to come to power under the leadership of Social Democrat Olaf Scholz.

The deal means that the leadership of the EU’s largest economy will soon leave the hands of centre-right Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has resigned after a 16-year term. And that raises the question of how far Germany will change its approach to core European issues.

The coalition treaty emerged after several weeks of talks between the Social Democrats, Greens and the pro-business Liberal Democrats (FDP) trio, which had never previously ruled Germany. In this deal, the parties emphasized that Germany has a “special responsibility” to serve Europe. However, their version of serving Europe may differ from Merkel’s version, which often took a neutral and non-confrontational approach to divisive EU issues.

Significantly, the coalition agreement required Brussels to take a tougher stance in its war on the rule of law with countries like Poland and Hungary. Although the European Commission has long complained about the setbacks to democratic norms in both countries, it has not yet officially used some of its more punitive powers, such as tools to withhold certain funds from member states under the rule of law. . concern.

“We urge the European Commission to … make more consistent and timely use of existing rules of law,” the text reads. Berlin added that it would only approve payments of EU Epidemic Recovery Fund payments to those countries “provided that such preconditions as an independent judiciary are met”.

On EU debt regulation, the Coalition Treaty strikes a balance between the more hawkish fiscal views of the FDP and the more reform-oriented approaches of other parties. EU rules on debt and deficits have been temporarily relaxed during the pandemic to help stabilize the economy.

Meanwhile, the document emphasizes that the argument often used by those who say that the EU’s debt regulations do not need to raise debt ceilings “has demonstrated flexibility”. But the fiscal rules say they can be “developed further” to secure growth, protect debt sustainability and promote green investment.

The text also denies consolidating debt risk permanently in Europe, imagining the current EU Epidemic Recovery Fund as a “time- and money-limited tool”.

The transaction revolves around a sensitive subject, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Von der Leyen, a member of Germany’s soon-to-be opposition CDU, raises questions about whether the new government will nominate her for a second term.

The text states that the Greens have the right to nominate Germany’s next European Commissioner. But it also adds a mysterious warning: “unless the chairman of the committee is from Germany.”

It also includes a call for a common European electoral law that includes a transnational list of candidates, with the winning lead candidate being elected president of the European Commission. In theory, von der Leyen could get a second term if the system were widely accepted. However, this model has faced fierce resistance from some EU governments and political parties in the past.

More broadly, the three parties have set very ambitious goals to change the EU’s treaties. The deal said at a meeting on the future of Europe that the forum for discussion of possible EU reforms “will lead to further development of the constitutional agreement and the countries of the European Union”. Such a position will not go down well in other EU capitals such as Warsaw or Budapest, and they are likely to reject such a move.

The treaty on foreign policy and defense calls for reform of the European External Action Service, the EU’s foreign policy department. And that’s putting pressure on the EU to move away from unanimous demands for every foreign policy move the bloc has struggled to overcome on basic issues like issuing a statement of China’s repression against Hong Kong.

It proposes that the bloc move to a qualified majority vote on foreign policy, but has a mechanism for smaller member states to “fit in”. Such countries have refused to deviate from unanimous decisions out of fear that their important interests could be ignored by the larger ones.

It also calls for “increasing cooperation between the armed forces of EU member states seeking to integrate training, capabilities, operations and equipment, particularly in training, capabilities, operations and equipment,” which addresses the revived debate over how the EU can strengthen its own military capabilities. What is missing, however, is the promise of NATO’s goal of increasing defense spending to 2% of economic output.

With respect to China, an emerging foreign policy challenge at the time, the parties urge all relations to be based on “partnership, competition and systemic competition.” However, in particular, both parties agree that the EU investment deal with China, which was pursued under the direction of Chancellor Merkel, cannot be ratified at this stage. The parties also promised to “make clear statements about human rights violations by China, especially in Xinjiang.”

The treaty calls for “fundamental reform of the European asylum system” on migration, hints at a Belarusian border crisis, and stresses that “the EU and Germany must not be open to intimidation”. EU member states have not reached agreement on a general approach to handling asylum seekers for years.

If Britain had any hope that Germany’s stance on post-Brexit talks could change with the new coalition, it would be crushed by the text. It underscores Berlin’s commitment to a “common European policy” for the United Kingdom and “full compliance with adopted agreements”, in particular the Northern Ireland Protocol, which governs controversial trade issues between the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.

The text states that if the UK side does not comply with this, it must “consistently apply all agreed measures and countermeasures”.

Want more analysis from POLITICO? POLITICO Pro is a premium intelligence service for professionals. From financial services to trade, technology, cybersecurity and more, Pro gives you the real-time intelligence, deep insights and breaking news you need to stay one step ahead. e-mail [email protected] Request a free trial.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/germany-elections-government-europe-olaf-scholz-angela-merkel-sdp-fdp-greens-brussels/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos