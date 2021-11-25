eToro to limit Cardano and Tron Trading in the United States





eToro just told its US customers that soon they will no longer be able to open new positions or receive staking rewards from Cardano (ADA) and TRON (TRX). He says the decision is due to regulatory issues but does not explain why these two pieces were singled out.

The crypto broker stresses that he will not yet force users to sell their positions. However, according to his blog post from November 23:

From December 26, US users will no longer be able to open new ADA or TRX positions. As of December 31, US users will no longer be able to bet on either of these coins. Users in the United States will still be able to sell their ADA or TRX on the platform until Q1 2022.

Currently, eToro users cannot move ADA or TRX to the platform’s external wallet (the wallet does not support the same tokens as brokerage). But eToro says it is working to enable this feature and hopes it will work by early 2022. Once that happens, the broker will also limit the ability of US users to sell Tron and Cardano.

Is the SEC about to crack down on more cryptocurrencies?

Rising regulation is a constant concern for cryptocurrency platforms, especially as various authorities crack down on loan-income products and raise concerns about stablecoins.

Most cryptocurrencies are classified as commodities, so they are not subject to the same rules as securities like stocks. However, the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Gary Gensler, warned that a number of cryptocurrencies should be classified as securities, which would place them under the responsibility of the SEC. Cryptocurrency exchanges that trade in crypto securities should register with the SEC and follow much stricter rules.

So what makes something safe? Good question. And one that’s at the heart of a lot of the regulatory issues we see today.

In one of his first crypto speeches after taking office, Gensler said that there are many types of security, including stocks, bonds, and investment contracts. He cited the following Supreme Court definition of an investment contract: “A person invests his money in a joint venture and is made to expect profits only from the efforts of the promoter or a third party.

There are two aspects that matter: the concept of “joint venture” and the expectation of profit. The crux of the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple (XRP) is that the token operated as an unregistered security because it is a joint venture. He argues that Ripple is not as decentralized as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). And this lack of decentralization is what makes it a security – the SEC claims that the development and distribution of XRP has been driven in such a way. centralized.

Ripple’s defense is that the SEC should have warned that XRP was considered security and the regulations were never clear.

EToro’s decision amplifies this sense of regulatory confusion. The speculation – and the concern – is that eToro could have written off Cardano and Tron for fear that they look more like stocks than commodities.

What does this mean for Cardano and Tron?

The decision to take Tron off the list isn’t necessarily expected but is understandable. In June of last year, an analysis by the Crypto Rating Council showed that Tron was most at risk of being declared a stock. TRX is not available on major crypto platforms like Gemini, Coinbase, Robinhood, or SoFi. US investors can currently buy it from Kraken and FTX.US or from a decentralized exchange.

The radiation from Cardano is much more surprising. Indeed, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson said in a video on Twitter that they had been “blinded” by the news. The news comes as another popular exchange, BitStamp, announces that it will list Cardano.

Cardano is a popular cryptocurrency listed on many US stock exchanges. And he takes compliance seriously. In August, the Cardano Foundation partnered with a regulatory technology company called Coinfirm to ensure it stays on the safe side of anti-money laundering regulations. Additionally, Hoskinson says the Cardano Foundation will hire nearly 100 people next year to handle regulatory awareness and liquidity.

The crypto leader assured viewers that there were no regulatory issues on Cardano’s side. He said he had not received any threats or subpoenas from any regulatory body and said eToro’s decision was the result of a lack of systemic clarity.

Should Crypto Investors Be Worried?

At this point, it’s hard to say. It all depends on whether eToro is just cautious or whether this indicates that the SEC will step up its efforts against unregistered securities and the platforms that trade them.

It should be remembered that – despite the lawsuit against Ripple – XRP remains in the top 10 cryptos by market cap. That said, its price dropped when the trial was announced, and the coin was unable to recover its all-time high of 2017.

We know that increased regulation is in the cards, and the SEC has made it clear that it plans to look for unregistered securities in the crypto space. We still don’t know how this will play out, which cryptos will be affected, or how it will affect crypto prices.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/the-ascent/cryptocurrency/articles/etoro-to-limit-cardano-and-tron-trading-in-the-us/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos