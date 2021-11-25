Has Brexit made the UK more attractive to illegal immigration? | UK News





In 2021, the year the UK came out of the Brexit transition period, a record number of migrants crossed the strait dangerously.

The figure has led some critics to condemn Brexit, while supporters of leaving the EU have questioned whether the UK has regained its borders.

In August, the Interior Minister promised to make the route “impossible” across the strait, but the number of people crossing in small boats reached a record high.

On Wednesday, 27 people were killed in the waters near Calais, in the strait’s worst event since the beginning of the current immigration crisis.

France begins grim work to identify victims – live update

Image: As part of the EU, the UK can ask other countries to take people back.

So far in 2021, more than 25,700 people have made a perilous journey across the Strait of Dover, the world’s busiest sea route. This is a total of three times in 2020.

Of these people who arrived on the British coast, the government’s immigration minister said only five had returned to Europe last week.

“We had a hard time securing revenue,” said Thomas Pursglove, Home Affairs and Justice Minister.

However, this “hardness” of evictions people from the UK may be partly due to Brexit.

When participating in the EU’s “Dublin” agreement, the UK may ask other countries to take people with them who can prove they have passed through a safe European country while traveling to the UK.

However, after Brexit, the UK has no return agreements with EU countries, so you will have to negotiate with each EU country individually.

Image: 27 people died across the strait on Wednesday, the worst of its kind.

Priti Patel said he was “actively pursuing” an agreement with France, but that hasn’t materialized yet.

The government proposed to replace the post-Brexit Dublin Agreement, but the EU rejected it.

But even before the UK left the EU, the total number of people who moved to Dublin was only a small fraction of all asylum seekers.

According to the Migration Observatory, around 194,000 people applied for asylum in the UK over the five years 2016 to 2020.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

2:09 Migrants crossing – what does the data show?

After Brexit, the UK lost its managing director position at the European Union for Law Enforcement Cooperation, and UK officials can no longer inspect the Europol database. This will affect Britain’s efforts to dismantle its migrant smuggling network.

Emmanuel Comte, Senior Research Fellow at the Barcelona Center for International Affairs, said:

“The UK government has increased its control over declining inflows from EU countries at undue cost, but has lost access to useful EU tools to control rising inflows from third countries.”

Image: More than 25,700 people have completed the perilous journey across the Strait of Dover.

“It’s not just a missed opportunity, it’s a dangerous situation,” he said. In the coming months and years, the EU and UK will face the challenge of managing the interdependencies that migrate without a framework.”

In July, Priti Patel introduced a new nationality and border law that, if passed, would increase the prison sentences for those who entered the UK illegally and take into account whether they arrived legally or illegally when applying for asylum.

In particular, on small boats, Patel is known to have asked border guards to use “pushback tactics” to defeat ships attempting to enter British waters.

The Ministry of Interior is believed to have received legal advice that these tactics are in accordance with international maritime law.

