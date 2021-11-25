UK invests 1.7 billion in special administration to support light bulb





British ministers will invest £1.7 billion of taxpayers’ money to keep the failed energy supplier Bulb running, managed by managers on behalf of the government over the winter.

Bulb, the UK’s seventh-largest supplier with 1.6 million customers, acknowledged this week that it is supporting the process of being placed in “special management”, a mechanism to protect customers when a large supplier goes bankrupt.

The UK government showed on Wednesday that it would provide a working capital of £1.7 billion to Bulb’s customers to keep them powered by electricity and gas through April.

This is the first time that special administrative procedures have been introduced in the energy sector. The light bulb remains in the mechanism until it is sold, restructured, or the customer is transferred to an alternative supplier.

Energy Minister Greg Hands said the government’s top priority is “consumer protection”.

“Appointing a manager ensures a normal supply of energy to Bulb customers across the country, providing important reassurance while agreeing to a lasting solution,” Hands added.

The £1.7 billion government aid was first reported by Bloomberg.

Bulb is the UK’s largest energy supplier to have collapsed in nearly 20 years and is the 23rd since early August as the industry struggles to cope with skyrocketing wholesale prices.

Its failure has amplified the call for stricter regulation of the UK’s energy supply sector. Many analysts and executives have warned that disaster will strike because too many companies are offering loss-making deals and there are no or inadequate hedging policies to protect against rising wholesale energy prices.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told the House of Commons earlier on Wednesday that in the case of Bulb, regulators were unable to return to the UK’s normal safety net for failed suppliers. The size of the customer book.

“The special administration is a temporary measure,” Kwarteng said, adding that it would keep the bill “at the lowest cost reasonably practicable to incur while ensuring that the market remains stable.”

“The House of Representatives has to understand that they do not want the company to be in this interim state longer than absolutely necessary,” he added.

Shadow Business Assistant Ed Miliband said the sector’s crisis pointed to “systematic regulatory failures.”

“Companies made risky bets and they could do that,” he added.

Teneo said he was appointed Special Manager for Bulb.

Interpath Advisory, a bankrupt business that KPMG sold to private equity group HIG Capital this year, announced that it has been appointed manager of Bulb’s parent company, Simple Energy.

Simple Energy, which employs 1,000 people, is not included in the special administration. It provides services such as the technology platform that Bulb relies on in its day-to-day operations.

Richard Heis, one of Interpath’s managers, said working with special managers “to ensure continuity of operations for Bulb’s customers and employees on suitable commercial terms” will be a priority.

When British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited headquarters in London four months ago, he described the light bulb as “cool”. However, it has long been at the center of energy industry speculation about its fiscal health and its ability to deliver prices often below the UK energy price ceiling.

Keith Anderson, chief executive of ScottishPower, one of the UK’s top six suppliers, said on Monday that Bulb’s failure was “a long time coming”.

Bulb said wholesale prices for more than 15 million homes and UK price caps forced suppliers to sell energy “at a significant loss”.

Further damage from suppliers is expected by the end of winter.

Consulting firm Baringa Partners estimated that by the end of winter there could be as many as ten vendors left. There were still 50 of them at the end of June, according to Ofgem data.

Additional report by Kaye Wiggins

