Ronnie O’Sullivan gives ‘free help’ to British Championship opponent





Ronnie OSullivan has a soft spot for Michael White (Photo: Getty Images).

Ronnie OSullivan would like to give Michael White some free guidance after beating the Welshmen in the first round of the British Championship on Wednesday night.

Rocket beat the 30-year-old 6-3 at York in a fun contest. Ronnie opened the second century until Michael followed another tone in the third frame.

The six-time world champion quality was eventually too much for his younger foes, but OSullivan was impressed with White, especially his playstyle.

The former Indian Open champion no longer participates on the pro tour after a sharp drop in the standings a few years ago, but Rocket feels he needs to be close to the top of the sport and wants to help him get back to the top.

He’s too good and a good fit to not be on tour, OSullivan told White’s WST.

He was a great junior, a great amateur, won two ranked competitions, but how come he doesn’t make it on tour? Those idiots! He’s so nice and hell goes back to the trip and continues the trip and does well. Because of the advice I gave him after Gameno, I’m just joking.

See More: Snooker

OSullivan and White chatted on the pitch after the match, and Rocket said he was trying to pass on the wisdom.

For, know my game, know my snooker, and give him some advice whether he accepts it or not is up to him.

But I think it would be nice to see him because I think he has too much potential to leave and possibly win more tournaments.

If I stop playing he will be the one player who wants to help for free. Because I really like him too.

Asked about his favorite white, Rocket was captured by his aggressive and daring playstyle not seen by many other players.

We have the right players for the tour. Not many, but he is one of them. He plays the game the right way, and he plays to win, Ronnie said.

Some of them I was watching from outside, they played like their lives depended on it and you can’t play this game like your life depended on it.

White trying to regain former glory as snooker (Photo Credit=Getty Images Korea)

We all want to win, but we have to shoot the right shot and play the right game. Most tours are desperate to get results, play ugly snooker to get results, get first round money, think and touch.

He doesn’t play that way, he pays for trophies. There are different styles when it comes to playing those kinds of games to win trophies. It’s about playing the game the right way.

