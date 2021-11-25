Open world survival horror game Wronged Us announced





Independent developer Delusional Studio has announced Wronged Us, an open-world survival horror game for unspecified consoles and PCs. The game is still in early development and is slated for release in 2023.

Wronged U is a cinematic cinematic experience in which players will explore a small, detailed and abandoned town. The game features psychological horror, puzzles and battles with monsters. According to an official description, players will be able to freely explore the city and interact with various non-playable characters.

Wronged Us is made by a solo developer, who is looking to hire a team to complete the project. You can see what it looks like when it debuts in the video below.

The trailer was made from different versions of the game, Delusional Studio explained. As mentioned earlier, it’s still very early in development, so things like character models and environments are placeholders for now and will look a lot better later on.

The design of the open world quests and NPCs is inspired by Dark Souls, Delusional Studio wrote on its website. No UI will tell you where to go, whether you’ve started, completed, or failed a side quest. The story, settings and atmosphere are inspired by Silent Hill. The gameplay and game mechanics are inspired by Resident Evil.

Wronged Us was originally slated for release in 2022, but due to a change in the scope of games, Delusional Studio plans to hire more people and finish it by 2023. It’s been in development for a year and half and is currently undergoing numerous redesigns, according to an FAQ posted on the official website.

