France and Britain pledge to ‘do more’ after 27 migrants died in Channel’s worst tragedy.





France and Britain pledged to step up their cooperation to prevent illegal crossings after at least 27 migrants died on the coast of Calais on Wednesday in the worst tragedy in the strait.

Local maritime authorities overseeing the rescue operation said 27 bodies were found, two survived and four are missing and are believed to have drowned.

According to the IOM, the accident marked the largest loss of life during an attempt to cross the strait illegally. This is because record numbers of migrants have attempted to cross from France to England this year.

Fishermen initially reported finding 15 bodies floating in the water around 14:00 CET. A French naval vessel retrieved the bodies of five people and five others who were unconscious.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said it was estimated that 34 people were on board.

On Wednesday, he said authorities found 31 bodies, including the bodies of five women and a young girl, but the number was later revised.

Darmanin tweeted early on Wednesday that he was on his way to the scene and visiting survivors at Calais Hospital.

Darmanin wrote, “I felt strong before the tragedy of the many deaths caused by the capsize of migrant ships in the English Channel”.

“The criminal nature of the smugglers who organize these crossings cannot be overemphasized,” he added.

Darmanin said five suspects in human trafficking were arrested on charges related to the fatal dinghy sinking.

He said two people had already appeared in court by the end of Wednesday.

UK-France summit convened

The Dunkirk Prosecutor’s Office told AFP that an investigation into “aggravated manslaughter” and “assistance to the illegal entry and residence of organized gangs” has begun.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters gathered in front of 10 Downing Street “I am in shock, horror and deep sorrow”.

“My thoughts and condolences go above all to the victims and their families. It was a terrible thing they went through.”

He also said he wants to “do more” with France to prevent illegal crossings.

Prime Minister Johnson held a government crisis committee COBRA meeting to respond to the channel tragedy, his office said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday evening that “France [the Channel] To become a cemetery”, we ask Frontex for “immediate reinforcements” and an urgent European meeting.

President Macron said he expects full British cooperation from Johnson and that Britain will not use the tragic situation “for political purposes”.

Prime Minister Jean Castex convened a meeting with eight ministers on Thursday morning.

A joint French-British operation to search for survivors was still going on Wednesday evening.

So far this year, at least three migrants have drowned on the coast of Calais and four are missing.

Narrow straits can be dangerous for migrant crossing attempts due to strong currents.

About 22,000 people arrived in the UK this year in small boats, more than double what they were in 2020.

The UK government has agreed to pay France 62.7 million euros to boost security on the northern coast, but the situation is still “unacceptable”, he says.

Earlier this month, the number of people who arrived in the UK set a record of 1,185 in one day.

