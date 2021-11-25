US Navy sends rescue ship and crew to help recover crashed British F-35B





The US Navy is helping the UK recover its F-35B Lightning II joint fighter which crashed in the Mediterranean last week.

A British government spokesperson confirmed to USNI News that the US Navy is sending a ship and crew to assist with the deep rescue mission.

Naval Sea Systems Command did not immediately respond to a request from USNI News regarding the vessel and crew participating in the mission.

Italy is also participating in the mission and the plane has yet to be recovered, according to USNI News.

The British F-35B was operating from the British Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMSQueen Elizabeth (R08) when the pilot ejected and the plane crashed in the Mediterranean last week.

A British F-35 pilot from HMS Queen Elizabeth ejected during routine flight operations in the Mediterranean this morning, the British Ministry of Defense said in a statement at the time. would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.

Queen Elizabeth is completing her first deployment, which included a mixed air wing with a squadron of F-35Bs from the United States Marine Corps and a squadron of F-35Bs from the Royal Air Force.

The Royal Air Forces 617 Squadron The Dambusters ”is billed as an RAF squadron, but includes both RAF and Royal Navy personnel. The Defense Ministry last week did not specify which branch of the pilot flying the crashed F-35B.

The United States Marine Corps squadron, Wake Island Avengers of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211, left Queen Elizabeth on Wednesday for Rota, Spain, to begin returning to the United States.

Today # VMFA211 flew F-35B Lightning IIs from @HMSQNLZ to @NAVSTA_Rota on the first leg of their return trip. While the deployment is not over, the departure marks the beginning of the end. pic.twitter.com/8pOTfDTUXN

– Senior National Representative of the United States to the British Naval Carrier Strike Group (@SenNatRepQNLZ) November 24, 2021

