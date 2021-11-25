UK Weather: Storm Arwen will hit 75 mph gusts threatening building damage and travel disruption | UK News





Storm Arwen will travel across the UK with winds of 75 mph and warnings of travel disruptions and damage to buildings.

The Meteorological Agency has issued a yellow wind warning for parts of northeast England and Scotland from Friday afternoon until Saturday morning.

As people anticipate damage to trees and buildings, public transport cancellations, road and bridge closures, power outages and surges, flying debris is “possible” to cause injury or life-threatening.

A yellow wind warning is in effect for most of western England on Friday and extends to the rest of the UK on Saturday.

Gusts are expected to reach 55 to 65 miles per hour in Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and parts of south-west and north-east England, with the highest in coastal areas.

Meteorological Agency spokeswoman Stephen Dixon said: “The worst-affected areas will be primarily coastal, with gusts of 75 mph or more disrupting travel and causing longer travel times, power outages, flying debris and large waves thrown by beach material. there,” he said. approximately.

“A yellow advisory has also been issued starting at 9am on Friday, extending along the west coast of England from Scotland through Northern Ireland and Wales to southwest England.

Image: London expected to miss the worst weather but temperatures will drop after the weekend (file photo)

“Southeast and London are quite windy, but they will avoid the worst gusts and remain relatively calm compared to other countries that will definitely feel the effects of the storm.”

He said storm Arwen is moving in the North Sea and will begin moving south before it eases on Sunday.

The Bureau of Meteorology has named the storm after its potential impact, and Storm Arwen has been declared as a result of an amber wind alert.

Sky Weather Producer Joanna Robinson said strong winds would bring blizzard conditions and scatter snow in parts of Scotland.

“It will also feel very cold with strong northerly winds that are more pronounced after the recent November warmth.

“We expected the fall of 2021 to be one of the mildest weather on record in the UK, but the last 10 days of November could change that.”

