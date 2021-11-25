US Invites Taiwan to Democracy Summit Sparks China’s Anger | News | DW





China on Wednesday accused the United States of making a “mistake” after President Joe Biden invited Taiwan to its “Summit for Democracy” to be held next month.

More than 100 countries have been invited to the virtual summit, although China is not a part of it.

And Beijing said it “strongly opposes” the island being on the guest list because it considers Taiwan “an inalienable part of Chinese territory.” China claims Taiwan as part of its own territory and has not ruled out the possible use of force to achieve unification.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Chinese affairs office in Taiwan, said Beijing was opposed to “any official interaction between the United States and the Chinese region of Taiwan.”

“This position is clear and consistent. We urge the United States to stick to the ‘one China’ principle,” she said.

Beijing insists that if countries wish to have formal relations with China, these countries subscribe to the “one China” principle and therefore do not have full formal relations with Taiwan. The United States, like most countries in the world, adheres to this, although it simultaneously maintains close relations with Taipei and does not recognize China’s claim to the territory.

Taiwan thanks Biden

Taiwan, meanwhile, expressed gratitude for the invitation and said the online meeting would be a rare opportunity for autonomous democracy to demonstrate its credentials on the world stage.

“Thanks to this summit, Taiwan can share its democratic success,” Presidential office spokesman Xavier Chang told reporters.

The “Summit for Democracy” was a campaign pledge by President Biden, who sought to place the struggle between democracies and “autocratic governments” at the heart of his foreign policy. Russia was also not invited to the inaugural event.

The online rally will take place on December 9-10, with a second in-person summit scheduled for next year.

jsi / msh (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/us-inviting-taiwan-to-summit-for-democracy-sparks-angry-china-response/a-59915517 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos