Warning against shoppers buying bread from Aldi, Tesco and other UK supermarkets





Bread prices in UK supermarkets could continue to rise as wheat prices hit a nine-year high last year, experts said.

A shopper is looking at bread in a supermarket in Sainsbury (

Image: Adam Gerrard/Daily Mirror)

At major UK supermarkets, including Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Aldi, shoppers have been warned that bread prices will skyrocket again.

In the weeks after wheat prices hit a nine-year high, the prices of household staples could rise dramatically.

Bread prices have risen 26.7% in the past 12 months due to global demand for key grains, and consumers’ pockets could take a bigger hit, reports Manchester Evening News.

Other amenities, including fuel and gas, have also increased in value.

Experts say some of the price increases will be absorbed by retailers, but higher price tags on supermarket shelves are ‘unavoidable’.

What do you think about this story? Let us know in the comments.

Employees replenish bread stock at the bakery in the Tesco store (

video:

Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Pasta prices have already started rising in recent weeks with more likely hikes, and food prices worldwide are now at their highest in a decade.

The density used for animal feed has not increased significantly, but is now up about 16.2% from a year ago, reports the trade journal The Grocer.

Rising fuel costs, a shortage of truck drivers, and higher wages to combat the hiring crisis are also contributing to the soaring prices of many of our favorite foods.

“Global wheat prices continue to rise weekly on supply concerns and UK prices are following a global trend,” said Alice Jones, analyst at AHDB.

“As long as global prices continue to rise, there is room for domestic prices to continue to rise,” she added.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) reported in its recent review of global food markets that ‘agricultural prices have surged recently’.

Gordon Polson, CEO of the British Bakers’ Federation, told Grocer: “Energy prices are also rising, while wages are rising due to the shortage and hiring of HGV drivers.”

Allied Bakeries, who owns Kingsmill, said the industry is “exposed to inflationary pressures in terms of flour prices, oven gas and fuel for delivery vehicles.”

read more

President Lidl has promised to keep prices low, even though supermarkets are facing their toughest Christmas.

read more

Asda Starts Selling Pints ​​in Supermarkets in Draft Beer Experiment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/warning-shoppers-buying-bread-aldi-25541229 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos