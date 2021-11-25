Air travel to the United States for Thanksgiving is expected to be the busiest since the start of the pandemic





CHICAGO, Nov. 24 (Reuters) – Airports and commercial airlines across the United States on Wednesday recorded one of their busiest days since before the pandemic, as millions of Americans flocked to visit loved ones for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Thanksgiving eve generally tends to be the busiest day for traveling. This year, however, working from home has allowed many people to travel early and avoid the last-day hustle and bustle.

“So far so good,” said Lani Emanuel, who was traveling from Los Angeles to Seattle to see her daughter. “It was a bit difficult to find parking, but it doesn’t seem too busy yet.”

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com

Register now

At Newark Airport, too, passengers didn’t have to wait long to go through security checkpoints. Some restaurants at the airport were not crowded either.

Still, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has advised passengers to arrive early to allow more time for security. U.S. carriers have also increased capacity, anticipating higher demand on the eve of Thanksgiving, data from Cirium showed.

Thanksgiving marks the start of what was shaping up to be the busiest holiday season in two years. Rising COVID-19 vaccination rates have made people more confident about travel, leading to an increase in bookings.

U.S. consumers are also entering the holiday season with full purchasing power, thanks to a heap of still significant savings from several rounds of pandemic government relief and now double-digit one-year pay increases. on the other as companies compete for scarce workers. (For a graph on food and accommodation service spending, click: https://tmsnrt.rs/3CLC7m9)

Data released on Wednesday showed aggregate consumer spending rose 1.3% more than expected in October. Spending on big-ticket items like automobiles pushed the overall figure up, but data also showed a widespread increase in spending on services like travel and restaurants that had been sharply cut during much of the COVID pandemic. -19. (For a graph on leisure spending, click: https://tmsnrt.rs/3DPgHWx)

Americans shelled out record amounts for recreation, dining, trips away from home and travel abroad last month. (For a graph on overseas travel spending, click: https://tmsnrt.rs/2ZiM7pi)

INCREASE STAFF

The TSA expects to screen approximately 20 million air passengers during the Thanksgiving travel period, the highest number since 2019, when nearly 26 million Americans were on the move around that time. On Tuesday, the agency screened about 2.21 million U.S. air passengers, the sixth day in a row with a checkpoint volume exceeding 2 million.

TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers said the agency hired 6,000 new agents this year and was well-staffed to cope with the increased passenger numbers.

“So staffing, while we’re hiring, won’t slow people down this holiday season,” Dankers said.

The holiday weekend is also a test for carriers after a wave of flight cancellations that marred travel over the summer. One in five Americans is concerned about delays and cancellations, according to a U.S. Pecans / YouGov survey.

The carriers have increased their workforce and offered bonuses and other incentives to employees to ensure they have sufficient resources.

“We have staff and are ready to get our customers where they need to go safely, reliably and pleasantly,” said a spokesperson for Delta Air Lines (DAL.N).

The expected calm weather for Thanksgiving should also help avoid disruption.

The American railroad Amtrak also expects an increase in passenger volumes. A company spokesperson said some trains were already near full capacity.

Travel group AAA estimates a total of 53.4 million people will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, up 13% from 2020, with air travel returning to about 91% of pre-pandemic levels .

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com

Register now

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; additional reporting by David French, Dan Burns, David Shepardson, Alan Devall and Omar Younis; Editing by Stephen Coates, Barbara Lewis, Mark Porter and Aurora Ellis

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/thanksgiving-travel-rush-tests-us-carriers-2021-11-24/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos