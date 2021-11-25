All options are fraught with risk as Biden confronts Putin over Ukraine | American foreign policy





Joe Biden is preparing for a virtual summit with Vladimir Putin in an effort to fend off the threat of another Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The summit was previewed by the Kremlin. The White House has not confirmed it, but Bidens’ press secretary Jen Psaki said high-level diplomacy is a priority for the president and highlighted the teleconference meeting with Xi Jinping earlier in November.

The stakes could hardly be higher. China threatened Taiwan, while Russia led a military build-up around Ukraine. Either way, the United States could be drawn into conflict, with potentially catastrophic results.

The head of the Ukrainian defense intelligence agency, Brigadier General Kyrylo Budanov, told the Military Times on Saturday that Russia has more than 92,000 troops around Ukraine’s borders and is preparing for an attack in January. or February. Others say the threat is not so imminent and that Russia has a lot to lose by invading Ukraine, but few, if any, experts would rule out an invasion entirely.

In confronting Putin with Ukraine, every political option available to Biden is fraught with risk.

In a statement Wednesday commemorating the Holodomor famine in Ukraine in the early 1930s, Biden reaffirmed our steadfast support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Such statements of support are meant to have a chilling effect, but each time they are repeated, they compound the dilemma Biden will face if Putin calls his bluff.

What worries me, frankly, is that if we, the United States, continue to make rock-solid commitments to Ukraine and put ourselves in a position where we are forced to defend it, or not. not defend it and appear completely weak, we are going to put ourselves in a very difficult position, said Rajan Menon, professor of political science at the City University of New York.

Hanna Shelest, director of security programs at the Ukrainian Foreign Policy Council’s think tank Prism, said US support for Ukrainian sovereignty does not imply that it will ultimately be trained for combat.

There has been panic and hype over the new American boots on the court. Come on, who invites you to fight? Shelest said. When we talk about guaranteed security, there are many other options. For example, sharing information, satellite images of the accumulation and making them public is already a support. You don’t need an American soldier to stand at the contact line. You can have diplomatic statements at the appropriate level that are very clear.

CNN reported that there was an urgent political debate within the Biden administration over whether to step up shipments of weapons, such as Javelin anti-tank missiles and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles. Some in the administration claim that such weapons would increase the costs of any Russian military incursion and thus influence Putin’s calculations. Others argue that this would represent a dangerous escalation and increase the fear of an attack by the United States or NATO, which is the basis of Russia’s aggressive military position.

You are damned if you do and damned if you don’t, said Fiona Hill, former senior director for European and Russian affairs at the National Security Council.

Hill helped prepare for Donald Trump’s summits with Putin and advised the Biden team ahead of their first meeting as president with the Russian leader in June. She said new talks were urgent and essential, but contained pitfalls Biden should avoid.

The problem right now is how Russia presents the Ukrainian issue as a very difficult choice: the United States surrenders to Ukrainian sovereignty over the head not only of Ukraine but also of Europe or risks all-out war. Hill said. She added that the Kremlin has long wanted to return to the Cold War paradigm of two superpowers sitting down and deciding spheres of influence.

One of the proposed solutions is to allay Russia’s fears by ruling out Ukraine’s future NATO membership and limiting its military capabilities, but Hill said this would harm Ukraine’s sovereignty, setting a damaging precedent.

We can have a virtual summit. We can talk to the United States and Russia, but Ukraine cannot be at the negotiating table. We can talk about strategic stability, but we weren’t able to negotiate with Ukraine, Hill said. And it can’t be just the United States. Europeans must take this seriously.

Menon, co-author of the 2015 book Conflict in Ukraine: The Unwinding of the Post-Cold War Order, suggested the looming threat was overstated. He said that 87,000 Russian troops were in the region contiguous to Ukraine long before the current crisis, and that this region was defined broadly. Some of the troops were more than 700 km from the actual border, he said.

Even assuming that Russia could send 100,000 troops into combat, it would not have the numerical advantage. [generally calculated at 3:1] overwhelm a Ukrainian army which, despite all its shortcomings, is now better trained and equipped and has better morale than in 2014, he said.

In addition, the further west Russia pushes, the more it will expand its supply lines, risk lightning attacks that seek to disrupt them, and encounter areas with greater proportions of [unfriendly] Ethnic Ukrainians. These issues, and the fact that Putin would break all bridges with the West by invading Ukraine, are either ignored or overlooked in the mainstream narratives here.

That doesn’t mean Putin wouldn’t ultimately launch an invasion if the Russian red lines were crossed, Menon said.

We shouldn’t think that, [if] When they say that we will not allow Ukraine to join NATO, they are bluffing. I don’t think they’re bluffing at all.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/nov/25/all-options-fraught-with-risk-as-biden-confronts-putin-over-ukraine The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos