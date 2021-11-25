France, UK arrest 5 people, promising action after deadliest Channel migrant tragedy





The UK and France are reviewing new measures to limit migration and cut off human smuggling networks across straits after at least 27 migrants trying to arrive in the UK on Thursday drowned on the northern coast of France.

The disaster is the deadliest since 2018 when the strait became a hub for migrants from Africa, the Middle East and Asia who use small boats to get from France to the UK.

President Emmanuel Macron has promised that France will not allow France to turn the strait into a “cemetery”, and in talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agree to step up efforts to deter the traffickers responsible for the surge in crossings did.

“Europe’s deepest values ​​are humanism, respect for the dignity of each person,” Macron said.

Lille’s prosecutors said on Wednesday that an inflatable boat lost air in the northern port of Calais and was tossed into water, killing 17 men, 7 women and 3 minors. A manslaughter investigation was held.

Calais residents attend candlelight vigil after migrant tragedy

The disaster also poses new challenges for France-UK cooperation after Brexit. Tensions have already escalated over a record number of people crossing, adding to many issues, including fishing rights.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex’s office announced on Thursday that it had invited the European Commission to a Sunday meeting in Calais, along with immigration ministers from Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, to discuss how the problem could be better addressed as an allied force. This meeting hopes to define methods and means of strengthening police, judicial and humanitarian cooperation to better combat smuggling networks operating in the flow of migrants,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Interior Minister Grald Darmanin said five people were arrested on suspicion of trafficking directly related to the crossing.

Darmanin said two survivors, an Iraqi and a Somali, were found and are recovering from extreme hypothermia and will eventually be questioned.

Calais Mayor Natacha Bouchart said pregnant women were among the victims.

‘Persuade your partner’

French officials said three helicopters and three boats initially searched the area after the fisherman sounded the alarm and found unconscious people and bodies in the water.

“I am shocked, horrified and deeply saddened by the loss of life at sea,” Johnson said after a crisis meeting with senior officials.

But he also said the UK “has had a hard time convincing some of our partners, especially France, to do things in a way that makes sense”.

“The response must also come from the UK,” Darmanin said.

FRANCE 24’s Angela Diffley says ‘a major political issue for Boris Johnson’.

According to Downing, Prime Minister Johnson and Macron agreed in a phone call on the “urgency to step up our joint efforts to prevent these fatal crossings” and that “it is important to keep all options on the table”. Street.

British media reports say the British government is keen to revive a joint Anglo-French patrol plan off the northern French coast, which Paris had previously rejected.

winter warning

Charles Devos, one of the French lifeboat workers, described seeing “a flat, inflated boat with little air remaining” surrounded by the bodies of drowned people.

Pierre Roques of the Auberge des Migrants NGO in Calais said the strait risks becoming just as deadly as the Mediterranean, which has suffered far more damage from migrant crossings.

“People are dying in the strait that is becoming a cemetery. And because England is right across the street, people will keep crossing it,” he said.

Since the beginning of the year, 31,500 people have tried to leave the UK and 7,800 have been rescued at sea, double the number since August, according to French authorities.

In the UK, Prime Minister Johnson’s Conservative government is under strong pressure to reduce the number, including supporters.

Darmanin said France had arrested 1,500 smugglers since the beginning of the year.

He said the police “act like a mafia gang” using encryption to prevent eavesdropping on phone conversations.

Natalie Elphicke, a Conservative MP at the Port of Dover, called the sinking an “absolute tragedy” and showed the need to stop the crossing at its source.

Charlotte Kwantes of Utopia56, an association that works with migrants in Calais, says “more than 300” migrants have died in the area since 1999.

“Unless there is a safe passage between Britain and France or these people are normalized in France… they will die at the border,” she told AFP.

More than 25,000 people have entered the country illegally so far this year, triple the figure recorded in 2020, according to British authorities.

(France 24 with AFP)

