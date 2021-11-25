US Libraries Report Spike in Organized Attempts to Ban Books in Schools | Books





From calls in Virginia to burn sexually explicit books in a school library to a wave of title challenges by authors ranging from Toni Morrison to Alison Bechdel, the American Library Association paints a picture of an unprecedented increase in attempts at ban books from libraries which many believe are fueled by organized conservative campaigns.

This is a volume of challenges that I have never seen during my time at ALA in the past 20 years. We’ve never had a time where we’ve received four or five reports a day for days, sometimes up to eight a day, says ALA director Deborah Caldwell-Stone. Social media is amplifying local challenges and they are going viral, but we have also observed a number of organizations urging local members to attend school board meetings and challenge the books. We were seeing what appears to be a campaign to remove books, especially books dealing with LGBTQIA themes and books dealing with racism.

Toni Morrisons The Bluest Eye has been removed from Utah school libraries due to its explicit content; in Virginia, Nobel laureates Beloved were arrested for similar reasons. Bechdels Fun Home, the acclaimed graphic memoir on her father’s sexuality and his own, has been pulled from northern Kansas shelves on its LGBTQ themes, while a district in southern Pennsylvania has banned a long list of titles almost entirely by or about people of color, by acclaimed authors including Jacqueline Woodson, Ijeoma Oluo and Ibram X Kendi. (The all-white school board said it was a coincidence that almost all of the banned material was by or on people of color.)

Maia Kobabes’ award-winning graphic novel, Gender Queer, has been challenged in several states. Removing or restricting queer books from libraries and schools is like cutting a lifeline for queer youth, who may not even know what terms to ask Google yet to learn more about their own identities. their bodies and their health, Kobabe wrote in the Washington Post last month. .

In Texas earlier this month, Governor Greg Abbott wrote to the Education Agency’s commissioner asking him to be notified of any cases of pornography being provided to minors under the age of 18 for prosecution in all the measure of the law. Abbott specifically cited Gender Queer, which was pulled from some Texas classrooms after complaints, and In the Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado, which details the perpetrators’ abusive same-sex relationships.

Meanwhile, in Spotsylvania in Fredericksburg, Virginia, parents protested the availability of LGBTQIA fiction to children. A school board member demanded that the offending books be burned. I think we should throw those books on the fire, he said. I guess we now live in a world where our public schools would rather have kids read gay porn than Christ. The school board later ordered that sexually explicit books be removed from district libraries.

Caldwell-Stone pointed to conservative grassroots organizations such as Heritage Action and the Heritage Foundation, which she said were behind attempts to censor material dealing with racism and black American history, as well as material that they deem inappropriate for minors, which seems to encompass the entire canon of books dealing with LGBTQIA themes.

We’ve seen a number of these parent advocacy groups that have sprung up over the past year getting involved in these challenges, and their locals attend school board meetings and challenge books. It really created an increase in challenges, she said.

When you have organizations like Heritage Foundation and Family Policy Alliance that publish materials that tell parents how to challenge books in the school library or public library, down to a challenge form included in the booklet so they can simply to fill it, you see a challenge to our democratic values ​​of freedom of expression, freedom of thought, freedom of belief.

Caldwell-Stone said she was particularly concerned that elected officials are now pursuing the same agenda as officials who, in theory, are bound by the First Amendment, who are prohibited from engaging in official censorship. government ideas or views, but you’ve got the governors of Texas and South Carolina said they’re going to clean school libraries of pornography without defining what they mean by that.

Librarians fight against challenges. The Spotsylvania School Board voted last week to overturn its sexually explicit books ordinance, and the ban in the Pennsylvania Central York School District was overturned in September after widespread protests. However, Caldwell-Stone said the number of attacks was a deterrent. Last year, the ALA reported more than 273 attempts to ban or challenge books. He predicts the figure will be significantly higher in 2021.

You can find school boards, library boards that are proactively removing these books to avoid controversy. School boards and library boards are ignoring their policies because someone shows up and claims a book is obscene, she said. It’s easy to claim that a few words, a paragraph, a picture in a graphic novel is somehow obscene or pornographic. But when you assess the work as a whole, you end up with Toni Morrisons Beloved, for example, who was such a flashpoint in the government election in Virginia.

An ad posted by the Republican candidate for governor of Virginia last month featured a mother trying to get Beloved banned from her son’s English program. It went from banning a woman’s right to choose to banning books by a Pulitzer Prize-winning author, said President Joe Biden during the candidate’s time, Glenn Youngkin, who is now governor-elect. from Virginia.

Have seen a disregard for politics and a sort of moral panic about a number of novels and graphic novels that are in school libraries and are intended for teenagers to consult and read, regardless of the rights of ‘agency or first amendment of young adults involved, or choices of parents who can make different choices about which books they would like students to read and access in libraries, Caldwell-Stone said. saw censorship impose particular programs, representing particular political or religious beliefs. It is really disheartening.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/books/2021/nov/25/us-libraries-report-spike-in-organised-attempts-to-ban-books-in-schools The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos