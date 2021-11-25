Best UK offers for Samsung, Amazon and Apple devices





Even more compelling is the 8-inch tablet with built-in parental controls. You can set device time limits, set training goals, and even come with a 2-year warranty on your smartphone. To break it, they will give you a new one for free. No wonder it made it to the top of our guide to the best tablets for kids.

What should I look for on my tablet?

The best tablet deals aren’t necessarily the cheapest. You are looking for a good deal on a tablet with the right technology for you.

For some, this will be a robust, parent-locked device that must be left in the hands of young children. For others, a tablet with a super-fast processor is ideal for editing videos or completing creative projects. Storage is important if you take a lot of photos or videos, and weight is important if you spend a lot of time reading or watching a book.

If you’re going to write or email on a regular basis, the 2-in-1 tablet is worth paying a little extra for. Most come with a detachable keyboard and stand to make extended use more comfortable.

Of course, many tablets are primarily used for YouTube and Netflix binge eating. If this sounds like you, you’ll want to find a tablet that supports your favorite apps and boasts high-definition (HD) picture quality. Lenovo Tabs and Apple iPads are crowd favorites on this score.

How do I choose the right operating system?

The four most trusted names in the tablet world are Apple, Android, Windows and Amazon.

Apple, the creator of the iPad, has long been considered a best-in-class, but the company’s top models are especially expensive. But iOS is fun to use. Connecting your tablet to your iPhone (if you have one) will undoubtedly be useful.

Here is Android for easy access to various apps and Google features. Android tablets are generally cheaper than Windows tablets and iPads, but some users feel that Android apps are not as well developed as those for iPad.

Amazons FireOS is very similar to Android and you can use many of the same apps on both. Because Amazon sells some Fire tablets with built-in ads at lower prices, they are often the cheapest tablets in terms of quality.

Finally, there is Windows. Most Windows tablets are 2-in-1s that run on a tablet-friendly version of Windows 10. Some apps available on these tablets are also Windows-only, and the free clip-on keyboard regularly wins consumers’ hearts.

