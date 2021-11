The British defense secretary is accused of attempting to politicize the deployment of British troops to save the coalition.

SNP lawmakers attacked Ben Wallace for military restructuring in a way that the Secretary of Defense argued would lead to an army that would benefit the entire coalition.

The move means that as former Conservative MSP Wallace outlines future military reforms into the military, more units will be deployed to Scotland and the 1st Battalion of the Royal Scottish Regiment will form part of the new Ranger Regiment.

At the Commons, Wallace confirmed that the new administrative division of the infantry would be like this, saying the army couldn’t afford to be a slave to emotions. coalition sector; light sector; Guards and Parachute Division.

He said the proportion of military bases based in each country to which they belong would increase.

Edinburgh’s Glencorse Barracks remain, Moray’s Kinloss and Fife’s Leuchars expand.

The Ministry of Defense said the investment of 355 million would bring economic benefits of over $1 billion to Scotland.

As part of the reorganization, 1 Scot will become the 1st Battalion of a new Ranger Regiment operating alongside 3 other battalions.

It will form part of the newly established Army Special Operations Brigade, which is expected to be deployed with allies to counter extremist organizations and hostile national threats.

The 2nd and 3rd Battalions of the Royal Scottish Regiment will continue to be stationed in Scotland and two Scots will be stationed in Edinburgh.

3 Scots will remain in Inverness until 2029 before moving to Leuchars, which forms part of the new Security Force Support Brigade.

The Scots Dragoon Guards will remain a light cavalry regiment based in Leuchars.

SNP Defense Spokesperson Stuart Macdonald disparaged the new coalition division.

“This attempt to politicize service members who choose to enlist in military uniforms in hopes of protection shows just how desperate the conservative government has become,” he said.

Soldiers need a real improvement of conditions, not for political purposes.

Fellow SNP member Douglas Chapman said Scotland still faces base closures.

He said: With this statement and its complexity, the devil will be the details.

A British government source said: The name of the coalition has no political meaning, it is an administrative division, not a combat unit.

Major General Bill Wright, a senior Scottish officer, said the reform would see a greater proportion of British troops stationed in Scotland.

He said: This gives more Scottish soldiers the opportunity to station closer home while offering more exciting roles.

