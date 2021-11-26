A war film about the defeat of the US military became China’s greatest film





A Chinese propaganda film depicting the defeat of the US military has become the highest-grossing film of all time in the country.

The three-hour war epic, The Battle of Changjin Lake, ”has grossed $ 892 million in the communist country since its release on September 30.

It has now surpassed the 2017 action film “Wolf Warrior II”, which previously held the record for the highest grossing film in China, with $ 882 million in box office revenue.

With the Chinese box office being the largest in the world, The Battle of Changjin Lake is also now the highest-grossing 2021 film worldwide, according to Variety.

It even outperformed the James Bond film No Time To Die, which grossed just north of $ 700 million internationally.

Chinese spectators watch the propaganda war film at a local cinema last month. Getty Images

The film is based on the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, a military campaign that took place during the Korean War. The brutal 17-day battle took place in the late 1950s, shortly after the People’s Republic of China entered the war in support of North Korea.

Against all odds, 120,000 Chinese soldiers succeeded in surrounding and attacking American forces and their allies. While the Americans eventually managed to break free, they were then forced to evacuate the region, marking their complete withdrawal from North Korea.

The Battle of Changjin Lake, which cost $ 200 million to make, was sponsored by the Chinese government, which says it is thrilled with the success of the propaganda film.

The film was sponsored by the Chinese Communist government, which would be delighted with its success. VCG via Getty Images

Variety reports that the country’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian praised Wu Jing, the film’s lead actor.

The film’s release comes amid growing hostility between China and the United States.

Last week, President Joe Biden said he was considering a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing amid continuing tensions with the country.

The film grossed nearly $ 900 million in less than two months.VCG via Getty Images

China has also taken an increasingly aggressive approach towards Taiwan and has tested hypersonic missiles.

The diplomat reports that Chinese citizens increasingly support the prospect of military conflict, and that the massive popularity of “The Battle of Changjin Lake” arguably stems from China’s new vision of war.

