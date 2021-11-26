Net migration of EU citizens to the UK turns negative in 2020





The net migration of EU nationals to the UK turned negative after the number of Europeans leaving the UK in 2020 overtook the number of arrivals, reversing the trend from the previous year.

Around 94,000 more EU nationals left the UK than they arrived in the UK last year, marking a turning point in immigration patterns since 2019, 32,000 more than those who moved to the UK from continental Europe.

“These immigration declines are most likely the result of the combined effects of the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit,” the National Statistical Office said.

About 147,000 Europeans left the UK in 2020, according to data from ONS released on Thursday.

Madeleine Sumption, director of the University of Oxford’s Migration Observatory, said the ONS data were “the latter part of the envelope estimate” but were “generally plausible.”

Sumption explained that ONS figures didn’t include the UK’s large number of short-term migrants, who may have also left in large numbers.

Jonathan Portes, professor of economics and public policy at King’s College in London, said the net immigration of EU citizens would be “significantly higher than what ONS estimated”. He previously counted more EU country exits.

Employers are more likely to hire workers outside the EU as cross-border hiring rises again in 2021, figures released separately by the Interior Ministry on Thursday.

The department said 205,528 work-related visas had been issued by September, most of them to skilled workers in India, the Philippines, the United States and Nigeria. He added that more than 40% of successful visa applicants came from health and social workers.

Gerwyn Davies, adviser to the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, an organization representing HR professionals, said: “The sudden disruption to the supply of EU workers continues to shock employers in all sectors and will increase employment and wage pressures.”

ONS tentative estimates show that around 34,000 more people immigrated to the UK in 2020 than they left the UK, down from 271,000 in the previous year, and the lowest since 2011 when comparable data were available.

Historically, international passenger surveys have been the primary source of estimating international migration to and from the UK, but that stopped with the onset of the pandemic.

Since then, ONS has developed international migration measures using administrative data and statistical modeling based on up-to-date statistics.

“There is a high level of uncertainty around them. [the data]’ said ONS.

ONS said the net migration uncertainty for EU nationals ranges from -180,000 to -8,000.

The UK’s EU-born population peaked at 3.6 million in the year ending June 2017 and is declining since the Brexit referendum, according to ONS population data released on Thursday.

While the figures confirm the “general view” that there was a net outflow of EU citizens in 2020, Sumption warns that “there is tremendous uncertainty about exactly how large that outflow will be”.

Post-Brexit UK Newsletter

Stay up-to-date on post-Brexit developments with this unique weekly insight from Public Policy Editor Peter Foster and Senior FT Writer. Sign up here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/3feef87e-62b5-4fe5-bda4-92178095f092 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos