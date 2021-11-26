See photos: US troops away from home celebrate Thanksgiving around the world





President Biden thanked the U.S. military and commemorated those who lost their lives serving their country in a Thanksgiving Day proclamation on Wednesday.

“You know, as we meet again, our table and our hearts are full of grace and gratitude for all we love,” the president said in a video message with First Lady Jill Biden. “And as Commander-in-Chief, I am especially grateful to our service members and their families for their sacrifices to our nation.”

The first lady noted that many military families will not be able to celebrate the holiday together and expressed her gratitude for their service to America.

“As we celebrate together, many of these military families will be separated from their loved ones,” said Jill Biden. “Whether your spouse is deployed or you have moved to another base, vacations just aren’t the same without the people and communities who make this vacation special. We are so grateful for your service.”

Here’s a look at what Thanksgiving looks like for troops celebrating overseas this year:

CAMP ARIFIJAN, Kuwait – Maj.Wes McCullough, the operations officer for the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, serves food in a dining hall on Camp Arifijan, Kuwait, Nov. 25, 2021. (US Army photo by Sgt. Marquis Hopkins)

CAMP ARIFIJAN, Kuwait – Command Sgt. Maj.Veronica Harvey, enlisted senior adviser with the 3rd Sustainment Brigade Support Operations Division, places the turkey on a US Army soldier plaque in a dining room on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Nov. 25, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marquis Hopkins)

PHILIPPINE SEA, USS Carl Vinson – Lt. Cmdr. Kamille Pizarro, training officer, and Lt. Cmdr. Chaplain Christopher Grady participates in a Thanksgiving 5k race on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), November 25, 2021 (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Megan Alexander)

PHILIPPINE SEA, USS Charleston – Boatswain’s Mate Cordaryl Sims, from Atlanta, right, and Chief Gunner Darius Sullivan, from Laurel, Mississippi, prepare a dish for a Thanksgiving meal aboard the littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) during Independence Current Operations. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

USAG BAUMHOLDER, Germany – Senior leaders of the 21st Theater Support Command serve their soldiers a Thanksgiving meal at the Knights Lair Dining Facility in Baumholder, Germany on November 25, 2021. (US Army)

USAG BAUMHOLDER, Germany – Senior management from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command serve their soldiers a Thanksgiving meal at the Knights Lair Dining Facility in Baumholder, Germany on November 25, 2021. (US Army)

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – The Spartan Dining Hall at Camp Humphreys hosts a Thanksgiving celebration on November 25, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Hwang Yong Hang.)

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – The Spartan Dining Hall at Camp Humphreys hosts a Thanksgiving celebration on November 25, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kade M. Bowers)

AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, United Arab Emirates – A group of Airmen from the 380th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron share a Thanksgiving meal together at Al Dhafra Air Base, Nov. 25, 2021. (US Air Force photo by the Staff Sgt. Dan Heaton)

AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, United Arab Emirates – Senior Airman DeMarco Rodriguez joined a group of his ground transportation team colleagues for a Thanksgiving meal, served by Chief Master Sgt. Olatokunbo Olopade, command chief of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, and Brig. Gen. Andrew Clark, 380th AEW commander, at Al Dhafra Air Base, November 25, 2021 (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt Dan Heaton)

NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan – Sailors and their families attend a Thanksgiving meal at the Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi base Far East Cafe galley on November 25, 2021. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Richard LJ Gourley )

NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan – Culinary Specialist 1st Class Frederick Cristobal shows a family member a sculpture station during a Thanksgiving meal served at the Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi base Far East Cafe galley on November 25, 2021 . (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Richard LJ Gourley)

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – US Navy Chief Builder Sean Spence, left, and Boatswain’s Mate Francis Morales, Sailors currently deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), serve a Thanksgiving meal to their fellow military members Nov. 25, 2021. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti U.S. Navy Captain David Faehnle, commander of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), serves a Thanksgiving meal to deployed service members November 25, 2021 (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

