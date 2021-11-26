British officials head to France for cross-strait talks after 27 deaths.





Why Wednesday’s tragedy failed to stop people in refugee camps from attempting dangerous strait crossings, reports ITV news correspondent Rachel Younger in Calais.

The interior minister will meet with the French minister, and British officials will head to France to find a way to prevent a deadly strait crossing after 27 people have died trying to reach the UK.

British officials are due to head to Paris on Friday, and Priti Patel will meet with French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Sunday to provide further assistance in controlling the crisis.

French officials confirmed earlier that among the 27 people who died crossing the English Channel to reach the UK, children and pregnant women were in serious condition.

In Wednesday’s fatal crosswalk, an inflatable boat carrying 17 men, seven women, two teenage boys and a little girl crashed into a wreck and killed them.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed, but French authorities told ITV News that the passengers were from Kurds, Afghanistan and Iran.

There were only two survivors. ITV News reported that the two men were alive and rescued at sea and treated for hypothermia.

ITV News UK editor Paul Brand reported that dozens of migrants arrived in Dover on Thursday morning as authorities continued their plans to stop crossing the English Channel.

The body of a young man was found on a beach between Calais and Sangat on Thursday. His death is understood to have nothing to do with Wednesday’s tragedy.

Prime Minister Darmanin said he had arrested five alleged smuggling suspects in connection with the tragedy after President Emmanuel Macron warned that “France will not allow the strait to become a cemetery”.

French prosecutors say magistrates are investigating allegations of murder, unintentional injuries, aid to illegal immigration and conspiracy to commit a crime.

A group of people are waiting on the bus after being brought to Dover. Credit: PA

Dharmanin said smugglers promise criminals, those who exploit the misfortunes of others, the women and children there, pregnant women and children who died on the ship yesterday, and El Dorado in England for thousands of euros. “

ITV News knows that the crossing continued all night and into Thursday morning.

President Macron said on Thursday that he had asked the UK for further assistance.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sent a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron, suggesting five plans for dealing with the immigrant crisis.

Here are five points of the plan the Prime Minister announced on Twitter:

Joint patrol on French beaches to prevent boats from entering the English Channel

Deploy advanced technologies such as sensors and radar.

British and French territorial waters and patrols from both sides in the air

Deepen the work of the Joint Intelligence Cell with better real-time information sharing for more arrests and prosecutions

Immediate work on bilateral returns agreements with France, along with negotiations to conclude a UK-EU returns agreement.

“If people who arrive in this country are quickly repatriated, the incentives for people to risk their lives at the hands of traffickers will be greatly reduced,” Johnson said.

This will be the biggest single action we can take together to reduce the draw for Northern France and break the business model of criminal gangs.

I am convinced that by taking these steps and building on existing cooperation, we can address the issue of illegal migration and ensure that more families are not suffering the devastating losses we saw yesterday.

Downing Street said the prime minister spoke with President Macron on Wednesday evening and agreed to keep all options on the table.

The Interior Ministry said Patel had “constructive talks” with Darmanin on Thursday evening.

“The ministers stressed the need for deeper cooperation in preventing strait crossings and working closely with European partners,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

“She has offered to work with France to put more officers on the ground and do absolutely everything necessary to protect the area so that vulnerable people do not endanger their lives by boarding unsailable boats.”

Dozens arrived on two boats on the shores of Dover this morning while the government looks for a way to stop them, ITV News UK home editor Paul Brand reported.

President Macron said France has never used more law and order to combat illegal immigration than it does now. More than two-thirds of escape attempts have been prevented on Wednesday, he added, and 7,800 people have been rescued since January.

Mr. Patel said he was pleased that Macron had expressed his commitment to “demonstrate a commitment to stop scumbags from smuggling gangs” and to work closely with all partners across Europe.

“I literally spoke to the French Minister Dharmanin again, and once again made a very clear proposal to France in terms of joint cooperation between France and Britain,” she told lawmakers earlier on Thursday. We patrol to prevent these dangerous trips from happening.

“I have offered to work with France to place police officers on the scene and do absolutely everything necessary to protect the area so that vulnerable people do not endanger their lives by boarding unnavigable boats.”

Inflatable ribs are popular among smugglers because they can carry more cargo than the small speedboats previously favored. Credit: PA

Labor leader Sir Kier Starmer welcomed the arrest but said he hoped it would be dealt with sooner, adding that he was “embarrassed”, arguing that Patel was not effectively handling immigration crossings.

“We need to improve law enforcement because smugglers and traffickers are really holding these desperate people,” he told reporters. “We have to break it.”

“It’s disappointing to know that the Secretary of the Interior is making endless headline comments, but doing nothing to effectively deal with them.”

Immigration Minister Kevin Foster told ITV News that the French and British governments are focused on “breaking the business model” of “ruthless” traffickers trying to bring vulnerable migrants to the UK.

Foster said cooperation between the two countries should go “further”, and that future talks will focus on enabling British troops to operate on French territory and vice versa.

He said a “return agreement” with France and the EU was still being proposed after being rejected in Brexit negotiations. The policy says it will see failed asylum seekers fleeing their country and returning to the first safe country they arrive in.

The idea is that traveling from Africa or Asia to the UK via Europe would be less attractive if immigrants thought they would be sent back, thus reducing the potential profits of smugglers.

Priti Patel provided Commons with up-to-date information on the immigration situation after 27 people died in the English Channel. Credit: Parliament

When Britain was in the EU, Britain signed the Dublin Agreement. The agreement allowed member states to return migrants to the first safe country they arrived in. The UK was excluded from the post-Brexit pact.

The government has also refused to rule out British border guards using “pushback” tactics to return migrant boats arriving in British waters to France.

However, there is strong opposition to the controversial strategy, which has been classified as dangerous and potentially illegal.

‘It’s pretty choppy here, but the boats are still trying to cross all night’: Paul Brand reports on the channel.

Asylum applications filed in the UK on Thursday rose to the highest level in nearly 20 years, new figures from the UK Interior Department said on Thursday.

A total of 37,562 applications were received by September of this year, more than the 12-month period up to June 2004 (39,746) and higher than the peak of the European immigration crisis in 2015 and 2016 (36,546). ).

After a meeting of the COBR emergency committee on Wednesday, Prime Minister Johnson said it was clear that the French operation to prevent refugee boats from leaving the port was enough, despite British support of 54 million. He said the traffickers were literally committing murder, hoping the French could now accept a new offer of joint patrols.

He said we had a hard time convincing some of our partners, especially the French, to do things the way we saw fit.

We understand the challenges facing all countries, but what we want now is to do more together and that’s what we offer.

