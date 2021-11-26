When and where Storm Arwen will strike reveals as Britain prepares for snow and gale winds of 75 mph





The storm, which is expected to move across the UK starting tomorrow, has triggered a weather service warning that will last until Saturday evening.

Weather service warns of strong winds as storm Arwen hits

The UK is preparing for snow and 75 mph winds expected to cause flying debris and power outages as wild Atlantic Storm Arwen chases south across the North Sea.

The cyclone system called Storm Arwen is expected to bring very strong winds and cold weather over the UK Friday through Saturday.

The storm, which is expected to move across the UK from around 9 am tomorrow morning, has triggered a weather service warning that will last until Saturday evening.

A life-threatening yellow alert has been issued for most of Scotland’s central and east coast, with northeast England also being the most dangerous.

Warnings for Northeast Scotland and England were in effect, in addition to the wider yellow warnings that came into force on Friday for Scotland, Northern Ireland, West England and Wales and most of the UK. Southeast – Saturday.

The yellow warning lasts from 3 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, with the strongest winds expected in coastal areas, with gusts exceeding 75 mph in some areas.

A low pressure system called Storm Arwen is expected to bring ice snaps and strong winds

video:

Meteorological Administration)

The strong winds expected to come along with the storm, the first winter season, are likely to cause debris flights, power outages and life-threatening, the weather service has warned.

The weather forecast said extreme weather could result in road and bridge closures, power outages and cell phone service disruptions.

Meteorological Agency chief meteorologist Dan Suri said: “Storm Arwen is particularly associated with deep cyclone systems that may affect the northeast from Friday, but with high winds, rain and strong winds and rain with potential for some snow in high areas in the UK. will have a broader impact on .

Storm Arwens effects are mainly associated with strong winds as the storm sinks south.

The Meteorological Agency has warned of the risk of travel disruption with longer travel times and possible cancellations

video:

Nurphoto/PA image)

Winds of up to 80 mph in coastal areas are coming this weekend, along with strong winds that could cause widespread travel disruption.

The forecaster also warned of the risk of travel chaos with longer travel times and possible cancellations.

Flying debris can cause injury or life hazard and can damage buildings such as trees, temporary structures, and tiles blown off the roof.

Meteorologist Tom Morgan told The Mirror that some snow enthusiasts can be disappointed and should take precautions to fight the storm.

“Not everyone can see snow. The next few days will be really cold almost everywhere, especially after dark.

Winds of up to 80 mph from coastal areas are coming into parts of the UK

video:

WX chart)

“But there are concerns and we have issued a weather warning for coastal areas where very strong winds are expected.

“People may want to consider travel plans and make sure the garden furniture is worn out, as the winds can reach 80 miles per hour,” he said.

Storm Arwen is expected to move to the continent late Saturday, leaving a drier day for many on Sunday.

Nevertheless, there is a chance that some showers will remain on the east coast of England and Scotland.

