‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ Winner: Season 3 Finale [Spoiler] win

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK was crowned third winner on Thursday and it made sense for the finale to be Christmas-themed, as they don’t celebrate Thanksgiving across the pond. As Ella Vaday declared, “Can we have more camps?”

In less than five minutes of Ella’s question, Ru came into the studio and announced that in the final maxi challenge of season 3, the Queen “must ring the bell so that I can sing and dance both to my holiday hit ‘Hey’.” Sister, it’s Christmas.’”

Then, if we were Ella, we would feel pretty cheeky. Any of the remaining queens could possibly claim the crown this week, but Ella entered the finale as the statistic leader, boasting as many Ru Peter badges as Kitty Scott-Claus and Krystal Versace combined.

And Ella certainly brought Big Drag Energy to her gig, sledding with killer vocals as the judges ring her bells and promise “Ella Va-Christmas”. Meanwhile, Kitty gives the comedy a bit more power, telling Santa that he’ll climb him like a tree before asking him to take his panties down. And Krystal’s was somewhere in between. She elicited a few heartfelt laughs from Mama Ru, but she never lost her signature sexy flare.

Then came a runway that stretched out in a completely different direction. Ella kicked off “Final Three Eleganza Extravaganza” in a sparkly purple dress, but, like many of her past appearances, her hair didn’t work right. The silver shoes that Graham Norton rightly called “jarring” were also the rest of Ella’s gold trinkets. Shouldn’t it have been a little longer? Anyway, it wasn’t to my taste. Kitty, on the other hand, felt like ‘the prettiest Christmas elf in the world’, to be exact, it was a frosty winter scene. mission accomplished. I also liked the crystal crush black velvet dress with big shoulders and expensive gold accessories. The overall look gave me the realism of an 80s soap opera villain and I was here for it.

But before making up her mind, Ru requested a final three-way lip sync for the crown. As the dust settled after Dusty Springfield’s “You Don’t Own Me” group performance, Ru announced the winner.

The latest winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is… This is Krystal Versace!

Did the right queen lose the crown in Thursday’s Drag Race UK finale? Weigh yourself through the survey below, then leave a comment with your full review.

