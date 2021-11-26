This couple just moved to America and wanted to celebrate their first Thanksgiving. More than 200 foreigners invited them to dinner.





Susana Orrego recently moved from Colombia to the United States and immediately noticed some differences.

“The first month was hard for me, because in Colombia we say hello to all the people on the streets. And sometimes people don’t respond. So I said to my mother, probably people are not so friendly, ”she said. told CBS Boston’s WBZ station.

Another new aspect of American life: Thanksgiving. Orrego, who moved to Brookline, Massachusetts, with her husband while studying at Harvard Medical School, said she wanted to try and embrace the new country that opened doors for her.

So, she decided to host this new party. Orrego posted on the Nextdoor app, which connects neighbors in their communities. “Hey, we’re a couple that isn’t from America. We want to know more about Thanksgiving, we want to share the experience,” she said.

Orrego said she and her husband wanted to spend the holidays with an American family. Over 200 people responded. Complete strangers responded to Orrego’s message with invitations to their Thanksgiving dinners.

Carol Lesser of Brookline stood out. “She mentioned that she had a multigenerational family. So for me it was amazing,” Orrego said.

Lesser was equally thrilled to be chosen for the couple’s first Thanksgiving.

“I told her, I felt like I won the lottery because she chose us and we have the chance to meet them,” Lesser told WBZ. “She seemed so sincere in her efforts, and I felt like we could reciprocate and show her a good side of America.”

On Thanksgiving Day, Lesser hosted around 20 people – a mix of family and friends, including the Orregos. Lesser and Susana Orrego took the time to speak to CBS News during their Thanksgiving celebration and when asked if she had always been the ‘more the merrier’ type, Lesser’s son replied: ‘Yes “.

“So frankly my mom was like that too,” Lesser said. “If someone needed a place for Thanksgiving, and they needed a place to go, my mom would call me – because my mom was volunteering as a senior at the home for people. older Brookline – and she would usually say, “There’s someone out there who needs a place. And we always said yes to everyone my mom wanted to bring. It’s our tradition. “

The women said they felt an instant connection when they first met and they hope their story sends a message of kindness.

“These are really troubled times where there is tremendous distrust, animosity and division,” Lesser said. “And having an experience where you can meet someone who is a ‘stranger’ and make them feel so familiar, it makes the world smaller. It makes it seem like things haven’t changed much after all. It’s really good to act this way – not just on Thanksgiving – but every day. “

“Sometimes we have dark days. And if you can be a candle to bring life to other people’s lives, that’s pretty amazing. And that’s how I feel for Carol,” Orrego said. “Carol was the candle that opened the magic box of kindness. So be kind. Kindness is free.”

